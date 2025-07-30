Canadian Open 2025: Tristan Boyer vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Tristan Boyer vs (12) Jakub Mensik

Date: July 30, 2025

Tournament: 2025 National Bank Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $ 9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Tristan Boyer vs Jakub Mensik preview

In Picture: Boyer in action (Getty)

American qualifier Tristan Boyer will face 12th seed Jakub Mensik in the second round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Boyer has mostly played on Challenger tennis this year and has a poor 15-22 win/loss record this year. He has not been able to get past the second round at either the Challenger or the main Tour.

Of all the surfaces, Boyer still has a respectable 10-6 win/loss record on hard courts this year. At the Canadian Open, he won his qualifier match 7-6(6), 6-3 against James Kent Trotter to get into his fifth main draw of the season. He began his campaign in Toronto with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round.

Including Challenger tennis, Jakub Mensik has a 27-15 win/loss record in 2025, with his huge breakthrough coming at the Miami Open, where he won the title against Novak Djokovic in the final. Overall, he has a 16-6 win/loss record in 2025, with two other quarterfinal finishes in Brisbane and Auckland.

Mensik had a more modest 10-8 record across the natural surfaces. His best clay-court result was reaching the quarterfinal in Madrid, where he lost against Francisco Cerundolo, and reaching a grass-court quarterfinal in Eastbourne, losing against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Being the 12th seed, he received a bye in the first round in Toronto.

Tristan Boyer vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Tristan Boyer vs Jakub Mensik odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tristan Boyer +475 +1.5 (+160) Under 20.5 (-115) Jakub Mensik -750 -1.5 (-235) Over 20.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tristan Boyer vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Boyer has just begun his pro career and has no main-Tour final appearances yet. He has reached one Challenger final on the hard courts, at the 2024 Las Vegas Challenger, losing 5-7, 6-1,3-6 against Learner Tien.

Mensik has a 64 percent win rate on the hard courts, and aside from his Miami title run, he also reached the final of the 2024 Qatar Open, where he lost against Karen Khachanov. He also has four hard-court titles on the ITF Tour and has reached one hard-court final on the Challenger Tour as well.

Mensik is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the top-ranked player and has shown considerable prowess on the hard courts.

Pick- Mensik to win in straight sets.

