Canadian Open Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. David Goffin vs Mackenzie McDonald

Day 2 of the 2025 Canadian Open (July 28) will feature 18 matches from the bottom half of the men's singles draw. There will be no seeded players in action, as all of them have received a bye in the next round.

One of the top players who will be in action on the day is former World No. 7, David Goffin, who will be taking on Mackenzie McDonald. For the home players, Alexis Galarneau and Liam Draxl will begin their respective campaigns.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 2 of the 2025 Canadian Open.

#1 David Goffin vs Mackenzie McDonald

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Canadian Open will be between former Top-10 player David Goffin and Mackenzie McDonald. Including Challenger tennis, Goffin has won only 9 of the 24 matches in 2025, with his best results being a couple of quarterfinal finishes in Munich and Acapulco. His last event was the Citi DC Open, where he lost 4-6, 5-7 against Bu Yunchaokete in the first round.

Mackenzie McDonald has been active on both the main and Challenger Tour this year and has a 23-18 win/loss record. His best result came at the San Diego Challenger, where he lost against Elliot Spizzirri in the final. His last event was the Citi DC Open, where he lost 3-6, 4-6 against Ben Shelton in the second round.

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with McDonald winning the last match 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 at the 2021 US Open, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Canadian Open.

Predicted winner- Mackenzie McDonald

#2 Arthur Rinderknech vs Alexis Galarneau

In Picture: Arthur Rinderknech (Getty)

France's Arthur Rinderknech is set to take on local favorite Alexis Galarneau in the first round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Rinderknech has a 17-25 win/loss record in 2025, and his best result came in the last event he played in Kitzbuhel, where he lost 5-7, 3-6 against Arthur Cazaux in the semifinal.

Playing mostly Challenger tennis this year, Galarneau has won 28 of the 50 matches he has played this year, with his best results being three semifinal finishes at Challenger events. His last event was the Bloomfield Hills Challenger, where he lost 6-4, 6-7 (6), 1-6 against Andres Martin in the quarterfinals.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, with current form making Rinderknech the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Canadian Open.

Predicted winner- Arthur Rinderknech

#3 Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Tristan Boyer

In Picture: Aleksandar Kovacevic (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Canadian Open will be an all-American clash between Aleksandar Kovacevic and qualifier Tristan Boyer. Kovacevic has won 29 of the 50 matches he has played this year, with two Challenger titles to his name, along with two runner-up finishes at Montpellier and Los Cabos on the main Tour. His last event was the Citi DC Open, where he lost 5-7, 6-3, 3-6 against Frances Tiafoe in the second round.

Including Challenger tennis, Boyer has only won 14 of the 36 matches he has played this year and has not gone past the second round at any of the events he has played so far. At the Canadian Open, he won 7-6 (6), 6-3 against James Kent Trotter in the qualifier to get into the main draw.

The two players have not met previously, but Kovacevic is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Canadian Open, being the in-form player.

Predicted winner- Aleksandar Kovacevic

#4 Ethan Quinn vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Ethan Quinn will face Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the 2025 Canadian Open. Including Challenger tennis, Quinn has a 35-19 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being a runner-up finish at the Canberra Challenger. His last event was in Washington, where he lost 3-6, 4-6 against Brandon Nakashima in the second round.

Nishioka has won 10 of the 22 matches he has played this year, with his best result being reaching the quarterfinals at the Dallas Open. His last event was in Washington, where he lost 2-6, 6-7 (3), against Flavio Cobolli in the second round.

This will be the first meeting between the players, with better form making Quinn the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Canadian Open.

Predicted winner- Ethan Quinn

