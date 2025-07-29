Canadian Open Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Mirra Andreeva vs Bianca Andreescu, Alycia Parks vs Caty McNally

Day 3 at the 2025 Canadian Open (July 29) will feature 15 second-round matches and three first-round matches. There will be plenty ot seeded players in action, including top seed Coco Gauff, who will begin her campaign in Montreal.

Ad

Other seeded players on the day include Mirra Andreeva (fourth seed), Jasmine Paolini (seventh seed), Emma Navarro (eighth seed), and Elena Rybakina (ninth seed). Home favorites like Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez will be in action as well, carrying the hopes of the home crowd.

Let's take a look at some of the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 3 of the 2025 Canadian Open.

#1 Mirra Andreeva vs Bianca Andreescu

Fourth seed Mirra Andreeva is all set to face home favorite and former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the second round of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Ad

Trending

Andreeva has a 36-11 win/loss record in 2025, winning two titles in Dubai and Indian Wells. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 6-7 (3), 6-7 (2) against Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals. She began her campaign in Montreal with a first-round bye.

Andreescu, on the other hand, has won 9 of the 17 matches she has played this year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Libema Open, where she lost against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. At the Canadian Open, she began with a 6-3, 6-4 against Barbora Krejcikova in the first round.

Ad

This will mark the first meeting between the two players, with Andreeva being the favorite to win as she is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Mirra Andreeva

#2 Jasmine Paolini vs Aoi Ito

In Picture: Jasmine Paolini (Getty)

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini will face Japanese qualifier Aoi Ito in the second round of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Ad

Paolini has a 28-12 win/loss record with her best result being the Italian Open title, where she won the final against Coco Gauff. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 against Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round. She began her campaign in Montreal with an opening-round bye.

Meanwhile, Ito has won 21 of the 39 matches she has played in 2025, mostly playing ITF tennis, where she won a title at the event in Canberra. At the Canadian Open, she won 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the qualifier match and then began her campaign with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 against Katie Volynets in the first round.

Ad

This will mark the first meeting between the two players, with Paolini being the favorite to win as she is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Jasmine Paolini

#3 Alycia Parks vs Caty McNally

In Picture: Alycia Parks (Getty)

One of the first round matches on Day 3 at the 2025 Canadian Open will feature an All-American clash between Alycia Parks and Caty McNally.

Ad

Parks has won 14 of the 32 matches in 2025, with her best result being a semifinal finish at the ASB Classic. Her last event was in Prague, where she lost 6-7 (9), 3-6 against Sara Bejlek in the second round.

Including ITF tennis, McNally has won 36 of the 49 matches in 2025, including two titles. Her last event coming into Montreal was the ITF event in Evansville, where she won the title with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Darja Vidmanova in the final.

Ad

Their head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Parks winning the last match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 at an ITF event back in 2024. However, McNally is the favorite to win the upcoming match as she is coming into the event with better form.

Predicted winner- Caty McNally

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More