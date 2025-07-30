Canadian Open Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Cameron Norrie vs Aleksandar Vukic, Arthur Fils vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Day 4 at the 2025 Canadian Open (July 30) will feature sixteen second-round matches in the bottom half of the men's singles draw. Second-seeded Taylor Fritz is the highest-seeded player who will be in action.

Other Top-10 seeds who will take the court on Day 4 are Ben Shelton (4th seed), Andrey Rublev (sixth seed), Frances Tiafoe (seventh seed), and Alex de Minaur (ninth seed). For the home players, two seeded Canadians will be in action: 21st-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime and 27th-seeded Gabriel Diallo.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 4 at the 2025 Canadian Open

#1 Cameron Norrie vs Aleksandar Vukic

31st seed Cameron Norrie will begin his 2025 Canadian Open campaign with a second-round clash against Australia's Aleksandar Vukic.

Norrie has won 27 of the 47 matches he has played in 2025, with his season highlights being a semi-final finish in Geneva and a quarter-final run at Wimbledon. His last event on the Tour was Washington, where he lost 6-7 (3), 3-6 against Brandon Nakashima in the third round. At the Canadian Open, he received a bye in the first round as he was seeded.

Vukic has a 15-24 win/loss record for this year, with his best result being reaching the semifinal of the Estoril Challenger. At the Canadian Open, he began with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Pedro Martinez in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the players on the Tour, with Norrie being the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Cameron Norrie

#2 Arthur Fils vs Pablo Carreno Busta

In Picture: Arthur Fils (Getty)

Fifteenth seed Arthur Fils is making his comeback on the Tour after some time, as he takes on Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Fils has a 21-10 win/loss record this season, with his best result being a semifinal finish in Barcelona. His last event was the French Open, where he had to withdraw from his third-round match against Andrey Rublev. In Toronto, he received a bye in the opening round.

Carreno Busta has a 24-17 win/loss record in 2025, with his best results in the season being winning two Challenger titles in Tenerife. On the main Tour, however, he has not made it past the second round at any of the tournaments. At the Canadian Open, he began his campaign with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over home favorite Liam Draxl in the first round.

Fils won his only match against Carreno Busta 7-6 (6), 6-3 at Barcelona this year, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Athur Fils

#3 Gabriel Diallo vs Matteo Gigante

In Picture: Gabriel Diallo (Getty)

27th seed and home favorite Gabriel Diallo is set to begin his 2025 Canadian Open campaign against Matteo Gigante in the second round.

Diallo has won 29 of the 49 matches he has played this year, winning his maiden title at the Libema Open, where he won against Zizou Bergs in the final. His last event was Washington, where he lost 3-6, 2-6 against Ben Shelton in the third round. Being seeded, he received a first-round bye in Toronto.

Including Challenger tennis, Gigante has a 25-17 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being winning the Challenger event in Rome. On the main Tour, his best result was reaching the third round of the French Open. He began his campaign at the Canadian Open with a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Borna Coric in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Diallo being the favorite to win as he is the more in-form player coming into this match.

Predicted winner- Gabriel Diallo

