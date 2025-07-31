Canadian Open Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Karen Khachanov vs Emilio Nava, Francisco Cerundolo vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Day 5 of the 2025 Canadian Open will feature eight third-round matches at the top half of the men's singles draw. Of the most notable players, top seed Alexander Zverev will be in action, headlining the day's proceedings.

Other notable seeded players in action include third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, fifth-seeded Holger Rune, eighth-seeded Casper Ruud, and tenth-seeded Daniil Medvedev. Defending champion and eighteenth seed, Alexei Popyrin, will also look to continue his campaign on Day 5.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 5 of the 2025 Canadian Open.

#1 Karen Khachanov vs Emilio Nava

Eleventh seed Karen Khachanov is all set to face American qualifier Emilio Nava in the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Khachanova has a 23-16 win/loss record this year, with the Russian player's best performances being reaching the semifinals of the Barcelona Open and the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. At the Canadian Open, he got a bye in the first round and then began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Juan Pablo Ficovich in the second round.

Playing mostly Challenger tennis, Nava has a 44-20 win-loss record in 2025, winning three Challenger titles in Asunción, Concepción, and Sarasota. At the Canadian Open, he won 6-4, 7-6 (5) against Mitchell Krueger in the qualifier match to get in the main draw. He began with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win against Zizou Bergs in the first round, followed by a 6-2, 7-5 win over Terence Atmane in the second round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Khachanov being the favorite to win the upcoming match, as he is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Karen Khachanov

#2 Francisco Cerundolo vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

In Picture: Francisco Cerundolo (Getty)

One of the third-round clashes at the 2025 Canadian Open will be an all-Argentine clash between fourteenth seed Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Cerundolo has a 30-17 win/loss record in 2025, with a runner-up finish in Buenos Aires being his best result. After receiving a bye in the first round, he began his Canadian Open campaign with a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 win against Jaume Munar in the second round.

Including Challenger tennis, Etcheverry has won 18 of the 43 matches he has played this year, with a semifinal finish in Hamburg being his best result. In Toronto, he began his campaign with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over French qualifier Pierre-Hughes Herbert in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over 24th seed Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.

Etcheverry has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head, but it was Cerundolo who won the last encounter 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 at Santiago this year, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Francisco Cerundolo

#3 Learner Tien vs Reilly Opelka

In Picture: Tien in action (Getty)

Learner Tien will face Reilly Opelka in an all-American clash at the third round of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Tien has a 22-18 win-loss record this year with his best results being quarterfinal finishes in Acapulco and Mallorca. At the Canadian Open, he began with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Colton Smith in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win over 22nd seed and home favorite Denis Shapovalov in the second round.

Opelka has won 26 of the 45 matches he has played in 2025, with a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International being his best result. He began his campaign in Toronto with a 7-6 (6), 7-5 win over Sebastian Ofner in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-3 win over sixteenth seed Tomas Machac in the second round.

Tien has won the only match against Opelka at the Italian Open this year and is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Learner Tien

