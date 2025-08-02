Canadian Open Day 7: Men's singles predictions ft. Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo, Holger Rune vs Alexei Popyrin

Day 7 of the 2025 Canadian Open (August 2) will feature four fourth-round matches from the top half of the men's singles draw. Top seed Alexander Zverev will be in action as he takes on fourteenth seed Francisco Cerundolo to keep his bid for a second title in Canada alive.

Ad

The other three matches would include a matchup between fifth-seeded Holger Rune and defending champion Alexei Popyrin, as well as an All-American clash between Alex Michelsen and Learner Tien. The other match will be between the eighth-seeded Casper Ruud and the eleventh-seeded Karen Khachanov.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 7 at the 2025 Canadian Open.

#1 Alexander Zverev vs Francisco Cerundolo

One of the fourth-round matches at the 2025 Canadian Open will feature top seed Alexander Zverev taking on fourteenth seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Ad

Trending

Zverev has a 37-14 win/loss record in 2025, with a title in Munich this year. At the Canadian Open, he received a bye in the first round and then won 7-6 (6), 6-4 against Adam Walton in the second round before winning 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3 against 32nd seed Matteo Arnaldi in the third round.

With a runner-up finish in Buenos Aires, Cerundolo has won 31 of the 48 matches he has played in 2025. At the Canadian Open, he got a bye in the first round, after which he won 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4 against Jaume Munar in the second round, before winning 6-3, 6-4 against compatriot Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round.

Ad

Cerundolo has won all three of his matches against Zverev, but the German is the favorite to win the upcoming match, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Alexander Zverev

#2 Holger Rune vs Alexei Popyrin

In Picture: Holger Rune (Getty)

Fifth seed Holger Rune will look to end the defending champion's reign in Canada, as he takes on eighteenth seed Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round of the 2025 Canadian Open.

Ad

With a title in Barcelona, Rune has a 24-14 win/loss record this year. At the Canadian Open, he received a bye in the first round, after which he won 7-6 (7), 6-3 against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round, and then won 6-2, 6-4 against 29th seed Alexandre Muller in the third round.

Popyrin has won 14 of his 31 matches this year, with a couple of quarterfinal appearances in Monte-Carlo and Geneva being his best results. At Toronto, he got a bye in the first round and began his title defense with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 against Nicolas Arseneault in the second round, before winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 against tenth seed Daniil Medvedev in the third round.

Ad

Rune has won the only match against Popyrin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in Rome in 2023, making him the favorite to win the following match, as detailed in the preview here.

Predicted winner- Holger Rune

#3 Alex Michelsen vs Learner Tien

In Picture: Alex Michelsen (Getty)

One of the fourth-round matches at the 2025 Canadian Open will be an all-American clash between the 26th seed Alex Michelsen and Learner Tien. With semifinal finishes in Delray Beach and Mallorca and a Challenger title in Estoril, Michelsen has a 24-18 win/loss record in 2025. He got a bye in the first round of the Canadian Open, and then won 7-6 (7), 6-3 against Tomas Barrios Vera in the second round, and won 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 against third seed Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

Ad

Tien has a 23-18 win/loss record, with his best results being quarterfinal finishes at Delray Beach and Acapulco. In Toronto, he began his campaign with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Colton Smith in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win over 22nd seed Denis Shapovalov in the second round. In the next round, he won 7-6 (3), 6-3 against compatriot Reilly Opelka to reach the fourth round.

Michelsen has won his only match against Tien 6-4, 6-2 at Houston this year, making him the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Alex Michelsen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More