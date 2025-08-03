Canadian Open Day 8: Women's singles predictions ft. Naomi Osaka vs Anastasija Sevastova, Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova | National Bank Open

The Canadian Open is in full swing on the tennis tour. The top players are fighting for 1000 points at the iconic event this year. Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic were among the favourites to win. However, both players have been eliminated in Montreal.

Ad

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek are still alive at the event. Swiatek is unbeaten since winning the Wimbledon Championships and will be fancying her chances in Montreal.

Without further ado, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Day eight at the Canadian Open.

#4 Naomi Osaka vs Anastasija Sevastova

Osaka at the Canadian Open presented by Rogers - Day 6 - Source: Getty

First up, Naomi Osaka will take on Anastasija Sevastova in the fourth round of the Canadian Open.

Ad

Trending

Osaka has had a hot and cold season so far. She entered Montreal after a disappointing third-round exit at Wimbledon and a second-round loss at Washington. The Japanese raised her level by taking out Liudmila Samsonova and Jelena Ostapenko in the last few rounds.

Sevastova, meanwhile, is having a dream run in Montreal this week. Apart from a quarterfinal run in Rabat, she's hardly made a significant impact this year. The 35-year-old has stunned the likes of Magda Linette and Jessica Pegula en route to the fourth round.

Ad

Considering their record on tour and results at the highest level, Osaka will be a clear favorite to win. She should be able to outfox the Latvian, who ranked outside the top 350 on tour.

Predicted Winner: Naomi Osaka

#3 Madison Keys vs Karolina Muchova

Next up, Madison Keys will take on Karolina Muchova in the fourth round.

Keys has dipped in form since winning the Australian Open this year. She has yet to reach a final and make a strong impression on tour. The American started her campaign by cruising past Laura Siegemund and Caty McNally in the initial few rounds.

Ad

Karolina Muchova, meanwhile, has had a mediocre season so far. She reached the semifinals in Linz and Dubai, which were her best results so far. The Czech outfoxed Antonia Ruzic and then eliminated Belinda Bencic in the third round.

An even contest will be on the cards in the fourth round. Muchova has looked sharp in the last rounds, but Keys should be able to use her experience and sneak through to the quarterfinals.

Ad

Predicted Winner: Madison Keys

#2 Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson

Swiatek at the Canadian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Third, Iga Swiatek will face Clara Tauson in the fourth round of the Canadian Open.

Ad

Swiatek has found her best potential again. After a tough start to the season, she captured her maiden title at the Wimbledon Championships this year. She breezed past Hanyu Guo and Eva Lys in the last two rounds.

Meanwhile, Clara Tauson is constantly improving her game on tour. After a title-winning run in Auckland, she reached the finals in Dubai and the quarterfinals in Washington. The Dane edged past Lucia Bronzetti and Yuliia Starodubtseva in the initial few rounds.

Ad

Swiatek is on a nine-match winning streak on tour and will be tough to beat in Montreal. Tauson might present a stern challenge to the Pole, but is expected to come up short in the fourth round.

Predicted Winner: Iga Swiatek

#1 Elina Svitolina vs Amanda Anisimova

Svitolina at the Canadian Open - Source: Getty

Lastly, Elina Svitolina will take on Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round of the Canadian Open.

Ad

Svitolina will be determined to win more titles. She's had an amazing season so far by amassing a title-winning run in Rouen and a semifinal appearance in Madrid. She started her campaign by breezing past Kamilla Rakhimova and Anna Kalinskaya in the initial few rounds.

On the other hand, Amanda Anisimova has been a breath of fresh air this year. Apart from a title-winning run in Doha, she secured runner-up finishes in Queen's Club and Wimbledon. The American defeated Emma Raducanu and Lulu Sun in the initial few rounds.

Ad

Both players will be expected to perform well in the fourth round. Anisimova's power will take on Svitolina's finesse and high tactical acumen on court. Considering their game styles and current form, Anisimova might have a slight edge in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Amanda Anisimova

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline