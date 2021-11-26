Carlos Alcaraz out of Davis Cup Finals after testing positive for COVID-19

Carlos Alcaraz has been ruled out of the Davis Cup Finals after testing positive for COVID-19. The Spaniard was set to make his debut in the team competition this year.

In a social media update, the 18-year-old said he was saddened to miss out on the chance to represent his country in the Davis Cup Finals. Alcaraz revealed that his initial PCR and Antigen tests were negative, but his latest test showed a positive result.

"Hello everyone. I wanted to communicate that today I have tested positive for Covid-19 which will prevent me from playing the Davis Cup that I was so excited about. On Saturday that we met for the first time with the team, I had a PCR which I gave negative and every two days antigen tests and all negative," Alcaraz said.

"I'm sad about the way that I miss such an important and super special tournament for me as the Davis Cup, I was very excited to be able to play and represent my country here in Madrid in front of my people, but sometimes things don't happen as one wants and you have to overcome, it is a very hard stick but you have to get up in the face of this situation and come out strengthened."

The Spaniard said he had mild symptoms and would spend his time away from the court cheering for his teammates.

"At the moment I am very well, with very mild symptoms and we will see how it progresses. A lot of encouragement to the whole team and I will be cheering and watching on television. Thank you all for your support," he said.

Rafael Nadal was quick to offer his support, stating that health takes precedence over competition during such difficult times.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal



@RFETenis @DavisCup @CopaDavis



Un miembro de la Selección Española MAPFRE de Tenis🇪🇸 en las



Mucho ánimo a todo el equipo español tras la noticia que hemos recibido hoy. Cuando ocurre algo así la competición pasa a un segundo plano. Lo más importante es la salud y ojalá no haya más casos. Un abrazo a todos!

"When something like this happens, the competition takes a back seat," Nadal wrote on Twitter. "The most important thing is health and I hope there are no more cases. A hug to all."

Pedro Martinez set to replace Carlos Alcaraz at Davis Cup

Pedro Martinez at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Alcaraz's positive test is the latest setback Spain have suffered in their Davis Cup title defense. 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal wasn't in contention to participate due to a foot problem, while Roberto Bautista Agut was also recently ruled out owing to injury.

Tenis España @RFETenis



Pedro Martínez Portero cubrirá la baja de Carlos Alcaraz en la Selección Española MAPFRE de Tenis

rfet.es/es/noticia/ped… #CopaDavis ¡📢 ÚLTIMA HORA!Pedro Martínez Portero cubrirá la baja de Carlos Alcaraz en la Selección Española MAPFRE de Tenis 🎾 #CopaDavis ¡📢 ÚLTIMA HORA!Pedro Martínez Portero cubrirá la baja de Carlos Alcaraz en la Selección Española MAPFRE de Tenisrfet.es/es/noticia/ped…

Pedro Martinez has been called up to replace Alcaraz. The 24-year-old had a decent season, reaching the semifinals in doubles at Roland Garros and a maiden final in singles at the Kitzbuhel Open.

Team Spain will now be represented by Pedro Martinez, Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos Vinolas, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers.

Edited by Arvind Sriram