"Carlos Alcaraz is going to be a problem for a very long time" - When Frances Tiafoe was mesmerized by Spaniard after blockbuster Grand Slam battle

Frances Tiafoe heaped praise on Carlos Alcaraz, admitting he would be a tough force to reckon with. The American's comments came after his 2022 US Open semifinal loss to the young Spaniard.

Tiafoe had a fairytale run at Flushing Meadows, defeating Marcos Giron, Jason Kubler, Diego Schwartzman, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, and Andrey Rublev to become the first American man to reach the semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2006.

However, his winning streak was short-lived as he lost 7-6(6), 3-6, 1-6, 7-6(5), 3-6 to Alcaraz in the semifinals. The 21-year-old eventually won his maiden Major at the tournament by defeating Casper Ruud in the final.

During a press conference after his tough loss to Carlos Alcaraz, Frances Tiafoe praised his opponent, describing him as one of the best players in the world with a bright future ahead.

"I think it's going to be very tough to play him [Carlos Alcaraz]," Tiafoe said. "He's one of the best players in the world, for sure. He's so young. He hits the ball so hard. I never played a guy who moves as well as him, honestly."

"I've seen him get a lot of balls, but I was hitting some drop volleys that I've been hitting. He's getting there. How he's able to extend points, incredible. He's a hell of a player. He's going to be a problem for a very long time," he added.

The 26-year-old continued:

"I mean, I still had my looks. I still had my chances, so... It shows where I'm at. But, you know, for him to be so young, being so poised in big moments, I take my hat off and I got a lot of respect for him."

"When I see Carlos Alcaraz, I want to knock him out" - Frances Tiafoe

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Frances Tiafoe

During his appearance on the 'Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios' podcast in early 2024, Frances Tiafoe reflected on his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open. The American expressed that he often thinks about how close he was to reaching the final and making history.

"I think about that fifth set, like I’m one set away from the US Open final. I was thinking of the highs of it. Just walking on the court, I’m thinking about what that would’ve been to just go and hold that trophy, at least have the chance to compete for that trophy," Tiafoe said (at 8:50).

Tiafoe then joked about wanting to knock the three-time Grand Slam champion out, adding:

"I think about it all the time, like even sometimes when I see the guy (Carlos Alcaraz), I just want to knock him out. Obviously, he’s the nicest guy in the world, so, of course not, but it’s one of those that hurt."

Besides their encounter at Flushing Meadows, the two met in the Round of 64 at the 2021 Barcelona Open, where Tiafoe came out on top.

