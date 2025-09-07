Carlos Alcaraz's standing after updated Grand Slam tally: Where does US Open 2025 champion stand in active player list?

Carlos Alcaraz beat defending champion Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final to win the US Open 2025. He also usurped the World No. 1 ranking from the Italian with his latest victory.

Alcaraz has been quite consistent at the Majors ever since his breakthrough at the US Open 2022, where he won his maiden Major title. Given the dominance of a handful of players on the ATP Tour, there are only a few active players who have a Major title to their name.

Alcaraz is one of them, and here's a look at where he stands compared to the other active Major champions in light of his win at the US Open 2025:

#5. Daniil Medvedev, Marin Cilic (1 title each)

Daniil Medvedev at the US Open 2021. (Photo: Getty)

After a couple of runner-up finishes, Medvedev captured his maiden and so far only Major title at the US Open 2021. He was up against Novak Djokovic in the final, who was attempting to complete the Calendar Year Grand Slam after winning the season's previous three Majors. The Russian beat him in straight sets to deny him the historic achievement.

Medvedev has since finished as the runner-up at the Majors on another three occasions. He came close in victory in two of those finals, both at the Australian Open. He led Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner by two sets to love in the 2022 and 2024 finals respectively but eventually lost in five sets each time.

Cilic is the only other active player with one Grand Slam title to his name. He beat fellow first-time Major finalist Kei Nishikori to win the US Open 2014. He also upset Roger Federer in the semifinals. The Croat reached two more Major finals following his triumph in New York, at Wimbledon 2017 and Australian Open 2018, losing to Federer in both of them.

#4. Stan Wawrinka (3 titles)

Stan Wawrinka at the US Open 2016. (Photo: Getty)

A late bloomer compared to his peers, Wawrinka claimed three Major titles for himself in an era dominated by Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. He had his breakthrough at the Australian Open 2014, ousting three-time defending champion Djokovic in five sets in the quarterfinals. He later beat World No. 1 Nadal in the final to bag his very first Major title.

Wawrinka secured his second Major title a year later at the French Open. He upset Federer in the quarterfinals and defeated Djokovic in the final, who were the top two ranked players in the world. He also stopped the Serb from completing the career Grand Slam by beating him in the final.

Wawrinka's third Major title came at the US Open 2016, also at the expense of Djokovic. He beat the Serb in yet another final to win his third and most recent Major crown. He reached another final after that at the French Open 2017, though this time he lost to Nadal in straight sets.

#3. Jannik Sinner (4 titles)

Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sinner was touted as a future Major champion ever since his breakthrough on the ATP Tour in 2020. However, it took him some time to fulfill that potential. He bagged his maiden Major title at the Australian Open 2024, and did so by overcoming a two-set deficit in the final against Medvedev.

Sinner collected his second Grand Slam trophy later that year at the US Open. He became the youngest player to win both hardcourt Majors in the same season. He defended his Australian Open title in 2025 to up his Major tally to three, and secured his fourth title at Wimbledon a couple of months ago.

#2. Carlos Alcaraz (6 titles)

Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alcaraz took the world by storm in 2022. His ascent was quite rapid, winning his first Major title in just his second year on the tour. He beat Casper Ruud in the final to win the US Open 2022, the first of his six Major titles. He also clinched the World No. 1 ranking for the first time with his win.

Alcaraz outlasted four-time defending champion Djokovic in five sets in the final to win his second Major title at Wimbledon 2023. It marked the Serb's first loss at the tournament since 2017. He completed the Surface Slam by winning the French Open 2024, becoming the youngest player to do so at 21 years of age. A few weeks later, he successfully defended his Wimbledon title.

The Spaniard captured his fifth Major title by defending his French Open title this year. He saved three championship points against Sinner in the final, with the match becoming an instant classic. With his victory at the recently concluded US Open, he became the youngest man to win multiple Major titles on every surface.

#1. Novak Djokovic (24 titles)

Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Djokovic holds the record for most Major titles among active players with 24, as well as the record for most Major titles won by a male player. His long journey to greatness commenced with his victory at the Australian Open 2008, snapping Federer and Nadal's duopoly. The two had won the previous 11 Majors.

Djokovic had to wait three years before he added another Major title to his resume. He claimed three Major titles during his dominant 2011 season, with the French Open being the only one to escape from his clutches. After winning one Major title for the next three years, he captured three in a single season in 2015.

The Serb completed the career Grand Slam by winning the French Open 2016. After a brief downturn, he had a resurgence in 2018, winning two more Major titles. He continued to rack up Grand Slam titles over the next few years, with his triumph at Wimbledon 2021 helping him tie his rivals Federer and Nadal in the Grand Slam race for the first time, with the trio being level at 20 titles apiece.

Djokovic took the lead in the Grand Slam race by winning the French Open 2023, his 23rd Major title, surpassing the record set by Nadal. He extended his lead by winning the US Open a few months later. A record 25th Major title has proved to be elusive thus far, though he's not giving up on that quest just yet.

