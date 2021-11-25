"Playing the first time in Davis Cup is not easy": Carlos Alcaraz 

At a press conference prior to the start of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about making his debut at the tournament. While he did admit to being nervous, he said that he's going to try his best and with the support of his teammates, with whom he has a great relationship, he is sure of doing well.

"With the team we have and the relationship we have off-court I don't have so many nerves, but I try not to think too much about the game several days before to avoid them. Playing the first time in Davis Cup is not easy, but I will face it with the best possible way and the team is going to help me a lot."

Alcaraz has been watching Davis Cup matches since his childhood, but after watching David Ferrer play Phillip Kohlschreiber in-person a few years ago, the teenager wanted to be in the same position as his compatriot.

"I have watched Davis Cup since I was a child and I am very excited to be here. I have seen many qualifiers, but I remember when I went to Valencia (2018) to see Ferrer against Kohlschreiber, which was a wonderful moment and when I thought that at some point I would be in that position."

Alcararz has found success in his debut season. But the young Spaniard said that he would have been satisfied with his year and the work he has put in even without the good results. Alcaraz said that he is gaining respect amongst his peers as well. While it has all happened a little too quickly, the 18-year old is still focused on improving himself.

"The results have accompanied, but if not, I would have also felt satisfied with the work. I am gaining respect on the track and I am making myself known on the circuit little by little, you get used to people getting to know you. Everything has gone very fast, especially in less than a year, but it does not take away the illusion of continuing to improve and grow, I am clear about the path I have to take to fulfill my dream."

Team Spain will kick off their campaign in Madrid. Alcaraz remembers the last match he played in the city quite well, as it was against his idol Rafael Nadal and that too on his 18th birthday.

Alcaraz has been working with a psychologist and gave her a lot of credit for his success. Alcaraz isn't deterred by failures and considers them to be learning experiences.

"It was a game that helped me a lot. I have been working with the psychologist, who has been helping me a lot and without her I would not be able to be here. From all experiences you learn, you have to fail and fall because from bad moments you learn and I have learned. I have played many important tournaments against great players and in great stadiums and I have learned from it."

Feliciano Lopez had only good things to say about his younger teammate Carlos Alcaraz at the press conference.

When quizzed about what makes the youngster so special, Lopez stated that it's rare to see someone of Alcaraz's age behave the way he does on the court. Lopez said that Alcaraz is already playing much better than him at a very young age so there's not much advice to dole out to the teenager.

