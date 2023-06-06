Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | French Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (3) Novak Djokovic

Date: Friday, June 9

Tournament: French Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €49,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic preview

Alcaraz is into his first Roland Garros semifinal.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on third seed Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster French Open semifinal.

World No. 1 Alcaraz played like a man possessed against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight, surging to a two-set lead for the loss of just three games on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The finish line appeared to be in sight for the 20-year-old, who led 5-2 in the third, only for Tsitsipas to save three match points and pull level at 5-5. Eventually, a tie-break ensued, where Alcaraz reasserted his ascendancy, closing out victory in 2 hours and 12 minutes to reach his first Roland Garros semifinal.

He's now 35-3 on the season, 5-0 against Tsitsipas, and 11-2 at the clay court Major, as the Greek lost his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in seven matches.

Meanwhile, the third-ranked Djokovic made a slow start against Karen Khachanov, dropping the opener. However, there was no looking back once he restored parity by taking the second set in a tie-break, where he won all seven points.

The two-time Roland Garros winner - chasing a record 23rd Grand Slam title - would drop only six more games as he reached the last four for the 12th time at the clay court Major. Djokovic was clutch on the return, especially in the last two sets, converting four of eight break points. He also hit more winners (58-37) than Khachanov.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head

Alcaraz won his lone meeting with Djokovic in a third-set tie-break in the Madrid Masters semifinals last year.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic prediction

Djokovic is chasing history this week.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are two of the best active players in the sport currently. While the Spaniard has a big serve, powerful groundstrokes, and moves well; Djokovic is a counterpuncher par excellence, who has found success on all surfaces.

While Djokovic is obviously the more experienced player, especially on clay - 267-66 - winning 18 titles, Alcaraz also has a formidable record on the surface - 64-13 - including seven titles.

Alcaraz, though, will have the edge, as he's 25-2 on clay this year, while Djokovic is only 10-3. Interestingly, both men have dropped just one set enroute to the last eight.

The match also has ramifications for the World No. 1 ranking. Alcaraz will be assured of staying there if he reaches the final, while Djokovic will do so by going all the way. Expect Alcaraz to prevail in a close contest.

Pick: Alcaraz in five sets

