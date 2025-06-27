Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Who has the easiest Wimbledon 2025 draw?

The draw for Wimbledon, which gets underway on Monday, June 30, is out. Almost all the top players are taking part in the tournament, with second-seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain being the favorite. The 22-year-old Spaniard is on an 18-match winning streak and fresh from his title triumph at the French Open and Queen's Club.

Top seed and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy will eye his first Wimbledon title, and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will chase a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title. Let us take a look at how the draw played out for the above three.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic vs Sinner: Who got the most favorable draw?

Carlos Alcaraz will start against 38-year-old veteran Fabio Fognini in the first round. Fognini is a fabulous hitter of the ball, but his movement on the court at his age leaves much to be desired. Alcaraz is drawn to face a qualifier in the second round and a big-serving Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third. He might then face Andrey Rublev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round and Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas is less of a threat on grass, as is Rublev. Rune, too, is yet to prove himself on the surface.

Alcaraz might then take on third-seed Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. The big German also rates grass as his weakest surface. Hence, Alcaraz should consider himself lucky to get a draw like that.

On the other hand, Sinner and Djokovic have been drawn in the semifinal and might meet at that stage. Sinner starts against compatriot Luca Nardi in the first round and might face Denis Shapovalov, a seeded player, in the third round. He might face Tommy Paul in the fourth round and Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals. Musetti is in good form, but has had some injury issues of late.

Djokovic, who might be playing his last Wimbledon, is 38 and opens against Alexandre Muller in the first round. He might face Alex Michelsen in the third round and a fine player, Alex de Minaur, in the fourth. The Serb might come up against the dangerous Jack Draper, the dangerous Brit playing in his homeland, in the quarterfinal. It will be a huge test ahead of his potential semifinal clash with Sinner.

Draper won the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier this year and reached the final of the Madrid Open too. Djokovic has not played a single match on grass this season and might be a bit undercooked in the tournament at the All England Club.

Hence, it can be safely concluded that Alcaraz got the easiest draw among the three aforementioned players at this year's Wimbledon.

