Caroline Wozniacki "teaching" her newborn son James about Liverpool FC early

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki posted an adorable picture of her newborn son on social media.

Wozniacki and her husband welcomed their second child on October 24. The couple, who have been married since 2019, took to Instagram to break the news of the birth of their newborn son, James Wozniacki Lee.

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story

On Saturday, the Danish tennis player posted a photo of her lovely youngster on Instagram while she was engrossed in watching English football powerhouse Liverpool play their Premier League match against Southampton.

"Teaching James about Liverpool FC early," Caroline Wozniacki captioned her story.

Liverpool Football Club is an English football club playing in the top tier of the country's football pyramid. Liverpool are widely regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Wozniacki has been a lifelong supporter of the team. Against Southampton, Liverpool went on to win 3-1, with Roberto Firmino scoring one and David Nunez scoring a brace.

Caroline Wozniacki is seemingly enjoying the birth of her second child

2020 Australian Open - Day 11

Caroline Wozniacki frequently shares details about her personal life with her fans, and has been especially active on social media following the birth of her second child. On October 27, she posted the news of the arrival of her child on Instagram and informed everyone of her and her son's good health.

"Family of 4 James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister," Wozniacki wrote in her post.

A couple of days later, the former World No. 1 also posted pictures of her family's pre-baby photoshoot.

Caroline Wozniacki, who resides in Fisher Island, Florida, with her husband and children, was a sight to behold in the photoshoot. She went for a pearl-colored ensemble, matching her daughter, who also wore pink hair ribbons. Meanwhile, David Lee opted for a more casual approach, wearing a white tee and denims.

"The day before we became a family of 4, we did a little family shoot! Thank you @masha_fisherisland for taking these photos for us," Wozniacki wrote.

Wozniacki also wore identical outfits to her firstborn, Olivia, on Halloween and posted pictures of the same.

"Me and my mini," she wrote in her post.

The Dane shared a photo of herself in a stroller with James on a sunny morning a few days later.

"On the move," the Dane wrote on Instagram.

Wozniacki is most recognized for her 2018 Australian Open victory, her one and only Grand Slam title. In 2010, she became the first woman from a Scandinavian country to occupy the World No. 1 spot, which she held for 71 weeks. She announced her retirement in 2020 after losing in the third round of the Australian Open.

