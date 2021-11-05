Casper Ruud discusses biggest rival, taste in music and Rafael Nadal's competitive nature in latest fan interaction

Organizers of the Rolex Paris Masters shared a video of Casper Ruud's latest fan interaction following the Norwegian's third-round win over Marcos Giron.

The video opens with Ruud responding to a fan who asked him about his biggest rival on the Tour. The 22-year-old answered:

"The biggest rival on tour... I'm still quite young so I don't think I've kind of built up that rivalry with someone just yet. But I think that I lost to Andrey Rublev many times. You know, he always beats me. So I need to try to find a way to beat him the next time. So I think, hopefully soon, it's my turn."

Ruud spoke on a range of topics during his latest fan interaction

Ruud, who qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals to be held in Turin from November 14-21, was asked about his relationship with Rafael Nadal, to which he said:

"Rafa, of course, I got to know him a little bit better month by month. We were practicing sometimes here and there and eventually now we are... playing most of the tournaments at the same time. When I started I was not even in the top 100. And now we are, maybe, more competitors."

"No, I never beat him in tennis or golf. He still wins everything. So he's very good on the golf course also. So someday, I hope I beat him. I will just be happy to try to win something because, like we all know, he is very, very competitive."

Asked about his taste in music, Ruud said The Weeknd was his favorite band. He also recalled his favorite fan moment which happened in Costa Rica, a note on his boarding pass written by a staff member of the airline.

Casper Ruud books ATP Finals spot

Ruud will be making his ATP Finals debut

Ruud's third-round win over Giron at the Paris Masters saw him book a place for the first time in the season-ending ATP Finals.

"It's been an unbelievable year that will have the perfect end to the season," Ruud told the ATP Tour website. "It's been a stressful couple of weeks and months, because it’s been such a tight Race [to Turin]. It’s been fun at the same time [and] so exciting to watch as a tennis fan."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan