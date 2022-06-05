"Casper Ruud has been preparing his revenge for 3 years, be afraid Rafa" - Tennis fans turn the tables on Nick Kyrgios after finding his old tweet mocking the Norwegian

Although Nick Kyrgios isn't participating at the French Open this year, the mercurial Aussie is in the spotlight after fans dug out an old tweet in which he had a go at Casper Ruud.
The tweet dates back to 2019 when Kyrgios was defaulted from his match against Ruud at the Rome Masters after throwing a chair on to the court. In his post-match presser, Ruud called the Aussie "an idiot." Kyrgios made his displeasure known in a now infamous tweet.
"Hey @CasperRuud98 next time you have something to say, I would appreciate you say it to my face, I’m sure you wouldn’t run your mouth so much after that. Until then I will continue to rather watch paint dry then watch you play tennis, boring af," Kyrgios wrote.
Kyrgios made another dig at Casper Ruud in a follow-up tweet.
"But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis goodluck in Milan champ," Kyrgios added.
Fast forward to 2022, Casper Ruud is about to take on Rafael Nadal in the French Open final and fans on the social media platform retrieved Kyrgios' tweet from 2019 and poked fun at it.
"Casper Ruud has been preparing his revenge for 3 years, be afraid Rafa," one user wrote.
"I love how the universe works," another fan wrote.
One fan pointed out that while Ruud has made the final of a Major, Kyrgios is "nowhere to be seen."
"2 years, 7 months and 12 days later Casper will play a grand slam final, Kyrgios is nowhere to be seen," they tweeted.
Casper Ruud's road to the French Open final
Casper Ruud came into the 2022 French Open on the back of a title run at the Geneva Open. The Norwegian beat home favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round, in what turned out to be the last match of the Frenchman's career.
The second round was much more straightforward for Ruud as he beat Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets. The Norwegian had to fight back from a 2-1 deficit against Lorenzo Sonego in the third round, but eventually won the match in five sets.
He then beat the big-hitting Hubert Hurkacz and teenager Holger Rune in four sets each to make the last four. He battled past a resurgent Marin Cilic in the semifinals despite dropping the opening set.
Ruud will square off against Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday. It is well known that he is a big fan of the Spaniard and has spent a lot of time at the latter's tennis academy in Mallorca.