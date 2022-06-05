"Casper Ruud has been preparing his revenge for 3 years, be afraid Rafa" - Tennis fans turn the tables on Nick Kyrgios after finding his old tweet mocking the Norwegian

Although Nick Kyrgios isn't participating at the French Open this year, the mercurial Aussie is in the spotlight after fans dug out an old tweet in which he had a go at Casper Ruud.

The tweet dates back to 2019 when Kyrgios was defaulted from his match against Ruud at the Rome Masters after throwing a chair on to the court. In his post-match presser, Ruud called the Aussie "an idiot." Kyrgios made his displeasure known in a now infamous tweet.

"Hey @CasperRuud98 next time you have something to say, I would appreciate you say it to my face, I’m sure you wouldn’t run your mouth so much after that. Until then I will continue to rather watch paint dry then watch you play tennis, boring af," Kyrgios wrote.

Kyrgios made another dig at Casper Ruud in a follow-up tweet.

"But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis goodluck in Milan champ," Kyrgios added.

Fast forward to 2022, Casper Ruud is about to take on Rafael Nadal in the French Open final and fans on the social media platform retrieved Kyrgios' tweet from 2019 and poked fun at it.

"Casper Ruud has been preparing his revenge for 3 years, be afraid Rafa," one user wrote.

Alia's dose of bullshit @hastalosbwehbos twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st… Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios goodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennisgoodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x Casper has been preparing his revenge for 3 years, be afraid Rafa Casper has been preparing his revenge for 3 years, be afraid Rafa 👀 twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st…

La Ganadora ⁴⁴🏁⁶³ @RayonceCarter Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios Hey @CasperRuud98 next time you have something to say, I would appreciate you say it to my face, I’m sure you wouldn’t run your mouth so much after that. Until then I will continue to rather watch paint dry then watch you play tennis, boring af. Hey @CasperRuud98 next time you have something to say, I would appreciate you say it to my face, I’m sure you wouldn’t run your mouth so much after that. Until then I will continue to rather watch paint dry then watch you play tennis, boring af. I love how the universe works twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st… I love how the universe works twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st…

The Gambling Tailor @TailorGang4Ever Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios Hey @CasperRuud98 next time you have something to say, I would appreciate you say it to my face, I’m sure you wouldn’t run your mouth so much after that. Until then I will continue to rather watch paint dry then watch you play tennis, boring af. Hey @CasperRuud98 next time you have something to say, I would appreciate you say it to my face, I’m sure you wouldn’t run your mouth so much after that. Until then I will continue to rather watch paint dry then watch you play tennis, boring af. Nick Kyrgios really let Covid and a Instagram model derail his career twitter.com/nickkyrgios/st… Nick Kyrgios really let Covid and a Instagram model derail his career twitter.com/nickkyrgios/st…

"I love how the universe works," another fan wrote.

One fan pointed out that while Ruud has made the final of a Major, Kyrgios is "nowhere to be seen."

"2 years, 7 months and 12 days later Casper will play a grand slam final, Kyrgios is nowhere to be seen," they tweeted.

val🦁🇬🇷🇳🇱 @valdeff Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios goodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennisgoodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x 2 years, 7 months and 12 days later Casper will play a grand slam final, Kyrgios is nowhere to be seen. twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st… 2 years, 7 months and 12 days later Casper will play a grand slam final, Kyrgios is nowhere to be seen. twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st…

iza @rzaalv



RUUD: 1

KYRGIOS: 0 Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios goodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennisgoodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x Grand Slam finals:RUUD: 1KYRGIOS: 0 twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st… Grand Slam finals:RUUD: 1KYRGIOS: 0 twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st…

Pål Skønberg Løvik @Deltidspoker Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios goodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennisgoodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x How many Grand Slam finals do you have, bud? twitter.com/nickkyrgios/st… How many Grand Slam finals do you have, bud? twitter.com/nickkyrgios/st…

Tracy 🇧🇪 @_MicTheDrop_ Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios goodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennisgoodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!! twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st… JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!! twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st… https://t.co/oHpTMA0mak

guinevere @berankori I didn't even realize you still play tennis and aren't retired yet, champ. x Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios goodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennisgoodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x This is so embarrassing, I'm surprised he hasn't deleted thisI didn't even realize you still play tennis and aren't retired yet, champ. x twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st… This is so embarrassing, I'm surprised he hasn't deleted this 😂 I didn't even realize you still play tennis and aren't retired yet, champ. x twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st…

Abhijeet Joshi @abhijeet_joshi #FrenchOpen2022 twitter.com/nickkyrgios/st… Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios goodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennisgoodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x I wonder if he will be watching the final. #CasperRuud I wonder if he will be watching the final. #CasperRuud #FrenchOpen2022 twitter.com/nickkyrgios/st…

Janani ツ @janu_sportcrazy



He's gonna get hell lot of twitter notifications otherwise twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st… Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios goodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennisgoodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x Will he at any point delete these tweets?He's gonna get hell lot of twitter notifications otherwise Will he at any point delete these tweets?😂He's gonna get hell lot of twitter notifications otherwise 😌 twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st…

Mihir @goatstapenko Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios goodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennisgoodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x you're speaking to a Grand slam *singles finalist, have some respect for your superiors. twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st… you're speaking to a Grand slam *singles finalist, have some respect for your superiors. twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st…

Musab @Musab_Abid Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios goodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennisgoodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x I'm sure everyone now knows that Ruud, a Slam finalist, plays tennis. twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st… I'm sure everyone now knows that Ruud, a Slam finalist, plays tennis. twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st…

Alex | Tennis 🎾 @Alex_Boroch



Ruud – 1

Kyrgios – 0



Top 10 appearance:

Ruud – Yes (#7)

Kyrgios – No



ATP Finals appearances:

Ruud – Yes (x1)

Kyrgios – No Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios goodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennisgoodluck in Milan champ x But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth, because people dont even realise that you play tennis 😂 goodluck in Milan champ x Major SFs (singles):Ruud – 1Kyrgios – 0Top 10 appearance:Ruud – Yes (#7)Kyrgios – NoATP Finals appearances:Ruud – Yes (x1)Kyrgios – No twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st… Major SFs (singles):Ruud – 1Kyrgios – 0Top 10 appearance:Ruud – Yes (#7)Kyrgios – NoATP Finals appearances:Ruud – Yes (x1)Kyrgios – No twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st…

Casper Ruud's road to the French Open final

The Norwegian in action at the 2022 French Open - Day 13

Casper Ruud came into the 2022 French Open on the back of a title run at the Geneva Open. The Norwegian beat home favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round, in what turned out to be the last match of the Frenchman's career.

The second round was much more straightforward for Ruud as he beat Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets. The Norwegian had to fight back from a 2-1 deficit against Lorenzo Sonego in the third round, but eventually won the match in five sets.

He then beat the big-hitting Hubert Hurkacz and teenager Holger Rune in four sets each to make the last four. He battled past a resurgent Marin Cilic in the semifinals despite dropping the opening set.

Ruud will square off against Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday. It is well known that he is a big fan of the Spaniard and has spent a lot of time at the latter's tennis academy in Mallorca.

