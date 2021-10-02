Casper Ruud says Rafael Nadal is the "type of player I looked up to for many years", hopes to learn clay to hard transition from the Spaniard

Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly the greatest claycourt player in tennis history, but his seven Major titles outside of the French Open are a testament to his ability on faster surfaces as well.

Like Nadal, Casper Ruud started off as a claycourt specialist. His heavy top-spin forehand does the most damage on slower surfaces. However, his game on hardcourt has improved considerably in recent months, with runs to the quarterfinals in Toronto and Cincinnati proof of his prowess on the surface.

In a recent interview with the ATP Tour, Ruud pointed to Nadal's success on hardcourt to drive home his point that players with heavy top-spin can excel on surfaces other than clay.

"Nadal is the perfect example and I think also (Dominic) Thiem a little bit," Ruud said. "I think the general media has considered both Nadal and Thiem (as) you know big-time claycourt specialists and Nadal has won even two times in Wimbledon so it just goes to show that it's possible for the heavy topspin players to play well on the surface."

Ruud idolized Nadal growing up and has frequently practiced with the Spaniard at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. As such, the Norwegian said he would try and learn the Spaniard's tricks with respect to transitioning from clay to hardcourt.

"He is the type of player that I looked up to for many years and we'll try to learn from when it comes to this transition from clay court to hardcourt," he said.

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have shed their tag of claycourt specialists

Rafael Nadal's claycourt skills are unmatched on the ATP Tour. He has a whopping 13 Roland Garros titles and 26 Masters 1000s on the red dirt. However, he has enjoyed plenty of success on hardcourts as well, winning 10 Masters 1000 titles and five Grand Slams on the surface.

Dominic Thiem, meanwhile, has won his only Masters 1000 (2019 Indian Wells) and Grand Slam titles (2020 US Open) on hardcourt. He also reached the final of the Australian Open last year, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets. The 28-year-old also reached back-to-back finals at the ATP Finals in 2019 and 2020.

