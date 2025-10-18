Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs (3) Denis Shapovalov

Date: October 18, 2025

Tournament: Stockholm Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Kungliga tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize Money: €706,850

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Casper Ruud at the Laver Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Casper Ruud will square off against Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open 2025.

Following a first-round bye, Ruud beat former US Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the second round. He was up against Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals. The Norwegian started off strong by going 3-0 up in the first set, though the good times didn't last too long for him.

Korda fought back to get back on level terms, and then outplayed Ruud in the tie-break to take the set. The latter wasn't to be denied and turned the tables on his rival by breaking his serve once in each of the next two sets to register a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Shapovalov beat Leo Borg in three sets to book his place in the quarterfinals, where Elias Ymer awaited him. While the two were evenly matched at the start of the opening set, the Canadian raised his level towards the end, bagging the last three games of the set to claim it.

Shapovalov was on the cusp of victory but failed to serve out the match in the second set. Ymer eventually forced a tie-break and gained the upper hand in it to force a decider. However, Shapovalov got the job done with ease in the end, dropping only one game in the third set for a 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1 win.

Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Ruud leads their rivalry 2-1. Shapovalov won their previous meeting at the Dallas Open 2025 in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -150 +1.5 (-400)

Over 22.5 (-120)

Denis Shapovalov +115 -1.5 (+240)

Under 22.5 (-115)

(Odds via BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Denis Shapovalov at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Shapovalov downed a resurgent Ymer to reach his fourth semifinal of the season. He won 67 percent of points behind his first serve, and 24 winners against 15 unforced errors. Ruud survived a tough test from Korda to make his fourth semifinal this year. He won 79 percent of his first serve points, and blasted 29 winners against just nine unforced errors.

This will be the fourth meeting between them. Ruud won their first two matches, both on clay, while Shapovalov won their most recent showdown in the Dallas Open final earlier this year. All of their previous matches were wrapped up in two competitive sets.

Ruud has a 35-14 record this year, while Shapovalov has a 24-19 record for the season. Both have won exactly 21 matches on hardcourts. However, Shapovalov has lost five of his last six matches against top 20 players, thus making him the underdog in this contest.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

Tip 1: Casper Ruud to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least one tie-break.

Tip 3: The match will have at least 22 games.

