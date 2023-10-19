"Certainly a loss for tennis because in my opinion she is the best lady that has ever played" - When Andre Agassi spoke on Steffi Graf's retirement

Andre Agassi once claimed that Steffi Graf's retirement would be a loss for tennis when asked about it.

The American, who later went on to marry the German, was competing at the 1999 Great American Insurance ATP Championships when she announced her retirement from the sport.

Agassi spoke to the press after reaching the semifinals of the tournament with a 6-2, 7-6(10) win over Gustavo Kuerten. He was asked about his reaction on hearing the news of Graf's retirement and responded by saying that it would be a loss for tennis. He went on to add that the German was the best woman who has ever played the sport.

"Real strong mixed emotions. It is certainly a loss for tennis because in my opinion she is the best lady that has ever played, dominated on every surface and on the other side of it is a sense of happiness for the next chapter in her life which I am sure she is looking forward to," Agassi said.

"We all have to go through it and to watch somebody who handles herself as professionally as she does go through it first, it is nice. So it is mixed emotion. I just hopes she is revolved about," he added.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf started dating in 1999 and got married in 2001. The couple have two children, a son Jaden and a daughter Jaz Elle. Agassi retired from tennis seven years after Graf did, with the 2006 US Open being his last tournament.

The American reached the third round of the Grand Slam before losing to Benjamin Becker.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf won a combined total of 30 Grand Slam titles

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in 2015

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf both enjoyed tremendous success throughout their respective careers and won a combined total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles.

The American won eight Majors, four of which came at the Australian Open in 1995, 2000, 2001, and 2003. He won the US Open twice in 1994 and 1999 while winning the French Open in 1999 and Wimbledon in 1992.

Steffi Graf won a mammoth 22 Grand Slam titles and is the only player, make or female, to win each Major at least four times. The German won Wimbledon seven times, the French Open six times, the US Open five times, and the Australian Open four times.

Graf is the last player to complete the Calendar Slam, doing so in 1988.

