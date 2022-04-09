Charleston Open 2022: Amanda Anisimova  vs Ons Jabeur preview, head to head and prediction, odds and picks

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Ons Jabeur vs (15) Amanda Anisimova

Date: 9 April 2022.

Match Timing: Third match after 11:00 a.m. local time

Tournament: Charleston Open 2022.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Charleston, USA.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor clay (green).

Prize money: $888,636.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Ons Jabeur vs Amanda Anisimova preview

Ons Jabeur will be looking to make her first final of 2022

Fourth seed Ons Jabeur takes on Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals of the Charleston Open.

The Tunisian has won 11 out of 16 matches so far in 2022. She started the year by reaching the quarterfinals of the Sydney International but could not compete at the Australian Open due to an injury.

Jabeur then had quarterfinal runs in Dubai and Doha before losing to Simona Halep and Anett Kontaveit respectively. The 27-year-old suffered a second-round exit at the Indian Wells Open and reached the last 16 of the Miami Open before losing to Danielle Collins in straight sets.

Jabeur entered the Charleston Open as the fourth seed and started the tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Emma Navarro. She followed this up with victories against Irina-Camelia Begu and Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets.

Anisimova had a great start to 2022 as she won the Melbourne Summer Set 2. She followed this up by reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open.

After failing to qualify for the Dubai Tennis Championships, the American reached the second round of the Qatar Open before losing to Jelena Ostapenko. The 20-year-old reached the second round of the Indian Wells Open but retired during her match against Leylah Fernandez due to illness.

Anisimova then lost in the opening round of the Miami Open to compatriot Shelby Rogers. The 20-year-old was seeded 15th at the Charleston Open and started by beating Sashia Vickery 6-0, 7-5. She followed this up with another straight-set win over Yulia Putintseva.

Anisimova was up against top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the last 16 and lost the first set. However, she came back from behind to beat the Belarusian and reach the quarterfinals. She then beat Coco Vandeweghe 6-1, 6-2.

TENNIS @Tennis



She's also through to her first career WTA semifinal on home soil.



@AnisimovaAmanda | @CharlestonOpen Amanda Anisimova is into her biggest semifinal since Roland Garros in 2019, after defeating fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe, 6-1, 6-2, in the quarterfinals in Charleston.She's also through to her first career WTA semifinal on home soil. Amanda Anisimova is into her biggest semifinal since Roland Garros in 2019, after defeating fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe, 6-1, 6-2, in the quarterfinals in Charleston.She's also through to her first career WTA semifinal on home soil.@AnisimovaAmanda | @CharlestonOpen

Ons Jabeur vs Amanda Anisimova head-to-head

This will be the very first meeting between Jabeur and Anisimova. The winner gets to take on Belinda Bencic or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final of Charleston

Ons Jabeur vs Amanda Anisimova odds

Player name Set 1 winner Set 2 winner Match winner Ons Jabeur -115 -115 -110 Amanda Anisimova -115 -115 -115

Jabeur will be favored to beat Anisimova not just because of her higher ranking but also because of her recent run of form. The Tunisian reached the quarterfinals in Dubai and Doha, along with a run to the last 16 of the Miami Open where she lost to an in-form Danielle Collins. She has also been quite dominant in Charleston.

Odds sourced from BetMGM

Ons Jabeur vs Amanda Anisimova prediction

From a rankings viewpoint, Jabeur will be the favorite to win the match, but Anisimova has produced some pretty good performances this year, winning 14 out of 19 matches so far.

Jabeur has a decent claycourt record lately, winning 16 out of 20 matches on the surface since 2021. The Tunisian's crafty style of play will no doubt be difficult for Anisimova to handle. Jabeur will look to strike powerful winners while also coming up with the occasional drop shot to catch her opponent off-guard.

Anisimova has a pretty good serve but her strength lies in her groundstrokes. The 20-year-old has a pretty good return game as well, which supplements her serve.

The match promises to be a tightly-contested one and Jabeur should manage to edge out Anisimova and book her place in the final

Pick: Jabeur to win in three sets.

