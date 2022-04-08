Charleston Open 2022: Paula Badosa vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Paula Badosa vs (10) Belinda Bencic/

Date: 8 April 2022.

Tournament: Charleston Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Charleston, USA.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor clay (green).

Match timing: Not before 1.30 pm local time, 5.30 pm GMT, 11 pm IST.

Prize money: $888,636.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Paula Badosa vs Belinda Bencic preview

Second seed Paula Badosa will take on 10th seed Belinda Bencic on Friday in her quest for a spot in the semifinals of the 2022 Charleston Open.

Badosa began the year in thunderous fashion, winning the title in Sydney. She then backed it up with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

However, the 24-year-old struggled to replicate those results once the tour moved to the Middle East. She managed to win a grand total of just one match in Dubai and Doha.

Badosa has once again returned to form in the ongoing North American swing. The Spaniard reached the semifinals in Indian Wells and the quarterfinals in Miami, which have catapulted her world ranking to a career-high No. 3.

In Charleston this week, Badosa began her title hunt with an easy 6-1, 6-4 win over Anna Bondar. The second seed was then put to a stern test by rising star Claire Liu in the pre-quarterfinals but managed to come out with flying colors 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-1.

wta @WTA



fights past Liu in three and faces Belinda Bencic next!



#CharlestonOpen Badosa battles on @paulabadosa fights past Liu in three and faces Belinda Bencic next! Badosa battles on 💪@paulabadosa fights past Liu in three and faces Belinda Bencic next!#CharlestonOpen https://t.co/HnZrwnTH6n

Badosa will now aim to keep her run going and make it to the semifinals in Charleston for the second consecutive year.

Belinda Bencic in action at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

Belinda Bencic, meanwhile, didn't make a memorable start to the year. A positive COVID-19 test rendered the Olympic gold medalist unable to reach her highest level. The effects were evident when the Swiss struggled in her first few events of the season.

The World No. 21 finally turned her season around in Miami with a superb run to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event. She stretched the resurgent Naomi Osaka before falling in three sets in the last four.

The performance boosted the 25-year-old's confidence and she has carried the momentum to Charleston this week. Bencic faced a spirited opponent in Xiyu Wang in the first round but was able to eke out a three-set victory.

Jason @Hurleytennis Paula Badosa's first-ever Top 20 win came just a year ago, when she was ranked No.71, at 2021 Charleston over Belinda Bencic.



One single year later, Badosa, now ranked World No.3, will play her 2022 Charleston quarterfinal against....Belinda Bencic. The circle, she is full. Paula Badosa's first-ever Top 20 win came just a year ago, when she was ranked No.71, at 2021 Charleston over Belinda Bencic.One single year later, Badosa, now ranked World No.3, will play her 2022 Charleston quarterfinal against....Belinda Bencic. The circle, she is full.

The 10th seed had smooth sailing in her next couple of rounds, beating the fast-rising Linda Fruhvirtova and Australian Open semifinalist Madison Keys in straight sets.

The upbeat Bencic will now be eager to record her first-ever win over her nemesis, Badosa.

Paula Badosa vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

Badosa has a flawless 3-0 record over Bencic in the head-to-head. Their most recent meeting was in Sydney earlier this year, where the Spaniard edged Bencic 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3.

Paula Badosa vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Paula Badosa in action at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open

Badosa's first win over Bencic came right here in Charleston a year ago. It was the Spaniard's first-ever top-20 win and paved the way for her journey to the top tier of women's tennis.

A lot has changed in the past year. Badosa has gone on to beat the Swiss twice more and is currently the higher-ranked player of the two. She comes into this contest as the favorite to win, given her mastery over Bencic and her good run of form lately.

Starting out as a grinder, the Spaniard has sharpened her game, adding more aggression. Her backhand is a real asset and has aided in her recent success. The combination should make Badosa one of the biggest contenders for titles on clay this season.

Bencic, on the other hand, hits the ball flat on both wings and is more comfortable on faster surfaces.

That said, Badosa was involved in a marathon in her pre-quarterfinal match while Bencic cruised to an easy victory against Keys. Unless Badosa is fatigued, the Spaniard should be through to the semifinals at Charleston once again.

Prediction: Paula Badosa to win in three sets.

