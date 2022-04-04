Charleston Open 2022: Sloane Stephens vs Qinwen Zheng preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (13) Sloane Stephens vs Qinwen Zheng.

Date: 5 April 2022.

Tournament: Charleston Open 2022.

Round: First round.

Venue: Charleston, USA.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor clay (green).

Prize money: $888,636.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Sloane Stephens vs Qinwen Zheng preview

Sloane Stephens at the 2022 Miami Open.

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens will square off against World No. 72 Qinwen Zheng in the first round of the 2022 Charleston Open.

A title in Guadalaraja has been the only highlight of Stephens' year so far. She defeated Marie Bouzkova in the final to lift her seventh career title and her first since winning the 2018 Miami Open. The American's results otherwise leave much to be desired.

Stephens started the year by losing in the first round of the Australian Open to Emma Raducanu. She then won the aforementioned title, indicating that she could be back to her best. However, she was knocked out in the opening round of the Indian Wells Open by Naomi Osaka. She did slightly better in Miami, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the second round.

Stephens is a former Charleston Open champion, winning the title in 2016 and is a former Roland Garros finalist as well. She certainly knows how to play on clay, so a change in surface could perhaps herald a change in her results as well.

Qinwen Zheng at the 2022 Australian Open.

Qinwen Zheng has made a fair amount of progress this year, reaching a career-high ranking of number 72 in March. She started the year with a last-four finish at the Melbourne Summer Set, losing to Simona Halep in her maiden WTA semifinal.

The Chinese teenager's best results since then have made second-round appearances at the Australian Open, Monterrey Open and the Indian Wells Open. The last two of them being tough three-set losses.

Zheng lost to Magda Linette in straight sets at the Miami Open. She has done quite well on clay on the ITF circuit, winning four titles. At the WTA level, she has competed in just one tournament on the surface, the 2021 Palermo Open, making it to the second round.

Sloane Stephens vs Qinwen Zheng head-to-head

The duo are set to face off against each other for the first time, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Sloane Stephens vs Qinwen Zheng prediction

Sloane Stephens at the 2022 Australian Open.

Zheng faces a stern test in the form of Stephens, who at her best is one of the most skilled claycourters of her generation. But the American will need to put her recent disappointing results behind her and start anew in Charleston.

Stephens is the more experienced of the two, and she should use that to her advantage. The American is an excellent mover on clay and could attempt to see how good her opponent's footwork is. If Zheng is lacking in that department, Stephens could utlize some drop shots to bring her forward or just move her side to side frequently with her groundstrokes.

The 2017 US Open champion will need to defend her serve well. In her previous match in Miami, her serving numbers weren't up to the mark. She won just 52% and 33% of her first and second serve points respectively.

Zheng is a capable server and does well while returning as well. If Stephens has an off-day while serving, the Chinese youngster could do some damage.

Both players are looking to start the clay season on a positive note, but Stephens' fondness for the surface and her skill on clay should tilt the outcome in her favor.

Prediction: Sloane Stephens to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra