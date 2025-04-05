Charleston Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Amanda Anisimova vs Sofia Kenin

Date: April 5, 2025

Tournament: CreditOne Charleston Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Family Circle Tennis Center, Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Amanda Anisimova vs Sofia Kenin preview

Amanda Anisimova at the Charleston Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Compatriots Amanda Anisimova and Sofia Kenin will lock horns in an all-American semifinal showdown at the Charleston Open 2025.

Trending

Following a first-round bye, Anisimova commenced her run in Charleston with a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win over Veronika Kudermetova. She beat 10th seed Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-4 in the third round to set up a quarterfinal date with fourth seed Emma Navarro.

Both players were evenly matched for most of the first set, until Anisimova broke the impasse with a break of serve in the ninth game to go 5-4 up. However, she couldn't serve out the set after that, with Navarro breaking back to level the score.

Anisimova wasn't deterred and snagged another break of serve to go 6-5 up. She didn't falter for the second time and managed to close out the set this time. Both players struggled to hold serve in the second set, which started with six consecutive service breaks.

Navarro served for the set at 5-4, while Anisimova served for the match at 6-5. Both were unsuccessful in their endeavors, leading to a tie-break. However, the latter came out on top in the tie-break to win the match 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Kenin secured straight-set wins over Bernarda Pera, Belinda Bencic and fifth seed Daria Kasatkina to reach the last eight, where Anna Kalinskaya awaited her. The American initially led by a break in the opening set but her opponent managed to get back on serve down the line.

Kenin raised her level once again towards the end, bagging three games in a row to take the set. She was in control of the second set right from the start, breaking Kalinskaya's serve at the beginning and at the end of the set to register a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Amanda Anisimova vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

This will be their first match at the WTA level, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0. However, they contested a couple of matches on the ITF circuit in 2017, with each player winning one.

Amanda Anisimova vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova







Sofia Kenin







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Amanda Anisimova vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Sofia Kenin at the Charleston Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Anisimova was tested by Navarro in the previous round but she upped her game when it mattered to get the job done. She played a flawless tie-break to flummox her opponent after spraying routine errors for most of the second set.

Kenin didn't struggle a lot against Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals. She has now advanced to her first semifinal of the season as well as her first on clay since reaching the final of the French Open 2020.

Neither player has dropped a set in Charleston thus far. This week has been a return to form for Kenin after a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Coco Gauff at the Miami Open. However, Anisimova's win at the Qatar Open, a WTA 1000 tournament, points to her own resurgence this year. As such, she has a great shot at beating the former Australian Open champion to reach the final here.

Pick: Amanda Anisimova to win in straight sets.

