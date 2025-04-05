Charleston Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jessica Pegula vs (9) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: April 5, 2025

Tournament: Charleston Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Charleston, USA

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor clay (green)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

In Picture: Jessica Pegula (Getty)

Top seed Jessica Pegula will look to keep her quest for a second title in 2025 alive when she takes on ninth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinal of the 2025 Charleston Open. Pegula has 23 wins and six losses this season, reaching three finals already. She won the ATX Open, with a win over McCartney Kessler in the final. She lost the finals of the Adelaide International and the Miami Open, losing to Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively.

Trending

At Charleston, the World No. 4 received an opening-round bye and opened her campaign with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kazakh qualifier Iryna Shymanovich in the second round. The top seed won 6-3, 6-2 against Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round and then overcame the defending champion Danielle Collins in the quarterfinal, winning against the seventh seed 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 to reach the semifinal.

Ekaterina Alexandrova has won 12 of her 19 matches in 2025, winning one title at the Linz Open, with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 win against Dayana Yastremska in the final. The Russian player also reached the semifinal at the Qatar Open, losing 3-6, 3-6 against eventual champion Amanda Anisimova.

Alexandrova began her Charleston Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Ann Li in the second round after getting a bye in the first round. The Russian won 6-2, 6-1 against sixth-seeded Diana Shnaider in the third round and 6-1, 6-4 against third-seeded Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinal to reach her third semifinal in 2025.

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

The duo has played each other three times, with Pegula leading the head-to-head 2-1. The last match between the two was won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 by Alexandrova at the 2025 Qatar Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handiacp Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -210 TBD TBD Ekaterina Alexandrova +160 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Clay-court stats for Pegula are not extraordinary, as the American player has a 61 percent win rate on the surface, with only one final loss, which she lost 5-7, 6-0, 2-6 against Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Madrid Open.

Meanwhile, Alexandrova has a 47 percent win rate on the clay, with no titles to her name, as the Russian has yet to reach a final on the surface in her career so far.

Pegula has been in fine form since her Miami run, and her win over the defending champion Collins in the previous round was a remarkable turnaround victory for the top seed after losing the first set, making her the favorite to win the upcoming semifinal.

Pick- Pegula to win in three sets

