Chengdu Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (7) Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: September 24, 2023

Tournament: Chengdu Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $1,152,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 US Open.

Top seed Alexander Zverev will face off against Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Chengdu Open on Sunday.

After a first-round bye, Zverev took on Pavel Kotov in the second round. The German was the only one to get close to a break point, which was also a set point on his opponent's serve at 6-5.

While Zverev failed to close out the set at that juncture, he managed to get the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break to claim the opener. It looked like the second set would also head to a tie-break given how the two were defending their serve.

However, Kotov broke Zverev's serve in the 10th game to take the set. It wasn't a huge setback for the German, who then dropped just one game in the third set to win the match 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1.

Kecmanovic, meanwhile, knocked out Benjamin Lock to set up a second round date against Corentin Moutet. He raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set when his momentum came to an abrupt halt as his opponent managed to break his serve.

Kecmanovic broke back in the next game to go 4-1 up and held on to the lead to clinch the set. He struck first in the second set to lead by a break, but Moutet managed to get back on serve. The Serb snagged another break in the ninth game to go 5-4 up and served out the match after that to win 6-2, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Zverev won their last encounter at the 2020 Paris Masters in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -550 +1.5 (-1600) Over 20.5 (-125) Miomir Kecmanovic +360 -1.5 (+650) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Miomir Kecmanovic at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Zverev overcame a second set stumble to finish the match in a commanding manner. He fired eight aces and won 86% of his first serve points. When he's serving that well, it's quite difficult to stop him. The German also struck a total of 36 winners.

Kecmanovic has won both of his matches here in straight sets. Back in 2019, he scored his maiden top 10 scalp by defeating the sixth-ranked Zverev in Cincinnati. However, since then his record against top 10 players stands at 3-16, and the Serb has lost all four of his matches against them this year.

It took him some time, but Zverev's form is now back to what it was prior to his devastating injury at last year's French Open. He has also won almost twice as many matches as Kecmanovic this season. Given their results, the German will be expected to pull through this clash.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.