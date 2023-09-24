Chengdu Open 2023: Lorenzo Musetti vs Roman Safiullin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Lorenzo Musetti vs Roman Safiullin

Date: September 25, 2023

Tournament: Chengdu Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $1,152,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Lorenzo Musetti vs Roman Safiullin preview

Second seed Lorenzo Musetti will take on Roman Safiullin in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open on Monday.

The Italian has had a decent season so far, chalking up 31 wins from 53 matches and semifinal appearances at the United Cup, Barcelona Open and the Swedish Open. He also reached the fourth round at the 2023 French Open.

The 21-year-old landed in China on the back of a first-round exit at the US Open and a group-stage loss at the Davis Cup Finals against Canada. He began his campaign with a hard-fought win over Philip Sekulic and then overpowered Arthur Rinderknech in the second round. Musetti defeated the Frenchman Rinderknech in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

On the other hand, Roman Safiullin has amassed 33 wins from 53 matches and a title-winning run at the Koblenz Challenger. He also reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old entered the Chengdu Open on the back of a second-round exit at the US Open. He began his campaign with a solid win over Brandon Nakashima and then outfoxed the likes of Daniel Evans and Jordan Thompson on his way to the last four.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head

The head-to-head between Musetti and Safiullin is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Roman Safiullin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lorenzo Musetti Roman Safiullin

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Roman Safiullin prediciton

Second seed Lorenzo Musetti is set to square off against Roman Safiullin in what promises to be a thrilling semifinal clash at the Chengdu Open.

Musetti has had a commendable season so far and is working towards reaching his top potential. Known for his flashy one-handed backhand and versatile playing style, the Italian looks determined to make an impact at the Chengdu Open. His movement on court and precise decision-making add to his elite skill set.

Safiullin, on the contrary, has enjoyed a successful season, securing 33 wins from 53 matches. His game is characterized by a powerful serve and solid baseline play. His title-winning run at the Koblenz Challenger and a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon highlight his ability to compete at a high level.

With their head-to-head record standing at 0-0, this matchup is uncharted territory for both players. Musetti will look to use his agility and variety of shots to disrupt Safiullin's rhythm, while the latter will aim to rely on his serve and baseline strength to dictate the pace.

In what promises to be a closely contested battle, the outcome is difficult to predict. However, considering Musetti's recent form and his ability to adapt to different playing styles, he is poised to come out on top in a hard-fought encounter.

Pick: Musetti to win in three sets.