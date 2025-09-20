Chengdu Open 2025: Alejandro Tabilo vs Christopher O'Connell preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alejandro Tabilo vs Christopher O'Connell

Date: September 21, 2025

Tournament: Chengdu Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,190,210

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alejandro Tabilo vs Christopher O'Connell preview

Tabilo at the 2025 ATP Chengdu Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Alejandro Tabilo will square off against Christopher O'Connell in the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open.

Tabilo has had a frustrating season so far. After early exits in Melbourne, Buenos Aires and Rio De Janeiro, he reached the third round in Miami and the last 16 in Monte-Carlo. He also participated in the US Open, but lost to Alexander Zverev in the first round.

Tabilo has been fantastic in Chengdu this week. He entered the main draw via the qualifiers and defeated Jordan Thompson in the first round. The Chilean then brushed aside Luciano Darderi in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. He won 75% of his first serve points and held his serve at all times against Darderi.

O'Connell at the 2025 ATP Chengdu Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Christopher O'Connell has had an average season so far. After second-round exits in Doha, Dubai and Indian Wells, he reached the quarterfinals in Bucharest and the third round in Toronto. The Australian also participated in the US Open, but lost to Alex De Minaur in the first round.

O'Connell has also been resilient in Chengdu so far. After a hard-fought victory over Quentin Halys, he defeated Zhou Yi in the second round. The 31-year-old defeated Yi in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

Alejandro Tabilo vs Christopher O'Connell head-to-head

Tabilo leads the head-to-head against O'Connell 1-0. He defeated the Australian in the Monte-Carlo Masters last year.

Alejandro Tabilo vs Christopher O'Connell odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alejandro Tabilo Christopher O'Connell

Odds will be updated when available.

Alejandro Tabilo vs Christopher O'Connell prediction

After a tough season so far, Tabilo has a great chance to win a trophy on tour. He's only dropped one set in Chengdu this week and outclassed the second seed Darderi on Friday. The Chilean is one of the sweetest timers of the ball and relies on his potent forehand on the court.

O'Connell, meanwhile, deserves a place in the quarterfinal for his constant effort in the last few months. The Australian began his preparations early for the Asian hard-court swing by competing in Guangzhou Huangpu (Challenger). He will need to rise to the occasion against an in-form opponent on Saturday.

The duo recently met in the semifinal of the Guangzhou Huangpu Challenger, but O'Connell threw in the towel 15 minutes into the bout. The Chilean seems to have momentum on his side and is most likely to continue his splendid run in the Chengdu Open.

Pick: Tabilo to win in three sets.

