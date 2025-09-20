Chengdu Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron

Date: September 21, 2025

Tournament: Chengdu Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center, Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,190,210

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron preview

Brandon Nakashima pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Fourth seed Brandon Nakashima will face off against unseeded compatriot Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Chengdu Open in China on Sunday, September 21.

Nakashima’s 2025 season highlights include reaching the semifinals at the Mexican Open and Houston, as well as the quarterfinals at the Delray Beach Open, BOSS Open, HSBC Championships, and Citi Open. Beyond these results, he hasn’t made significant strides on the main tour this year.

The American entered the Chengdu Open following a second-round exit at the US Open, where he lost to Jerome Kym. In Chengdu, he defeated Shang Juncheng 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Marcos Giron pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Giron has played far fewer tournaments than Nakashima this year, with his best results being quarterfinal appearances at the Adelaide International, Delray Beach Open, Mexican Open, and Eastbourne International.

He struggled to make an impact on the North American hardcourt swing, suffering early exits at events such as the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters, followed by a second-round loss at the US Open. Arriving in Chengdu, he bounced back by defeating Ethan Quinn 7-5, 6-4 and eighth seed Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 to reach the last eight.

Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

The two have met only once on the ATP Tour so far, with Nakashima holding a 1-0 head-to-head advantage, thanks to his victory over Giron at the San Diego Open in 2022.

Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -235 -2.5 (-140) Under 24.5 (-130) Marcos Giron +180 +2.5 (-105) Over 24.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron prediction

The all-American quarterfinal between Brandon Nakashima and Marcos Giron at the Chengdu Open is shaping up to be a compelling clash of styles. Both men have looked sharp this week, but their approaches to the game couldn’t be more different.

Nakashima brings his trademark composure and precision to the court. With his clean groundstrokes and measured shot selection, he’s the type of player who thrives in longer rallies, waiting patiently for the right moment to strike. His serve may not be the biggest, but it’s effective in setting up points, and his ability to redirect pace often frustrates opponents who struggle to hit through him.

Giron, in contrast, leans on his speed and attacking instincts. He’s at his best when stepping inside the baseline, taking time away, and using his forehand to dictate play. If he can find his range early and keep Nakashima from settling into his steady rhythm, he has the tools to seize control of the match.

The key battle will be between Giron’s urgency and Nakashima’s patience. If rallies stretch out, Nakashima’s steadiness could tilt things in his favor. But if Giron imposes his aggressive game and keeps pressing forward, he has every chance of turning this into a statement win.

Pick: Nakashima to win in straight sets

