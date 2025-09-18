Chengdu Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (4) Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng
Date: September 19, 2025
Tournament: Chengdu Open
Round: Second Round
Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, Chengdu, China
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,190,210
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng preview
Brandon Nakashima will take on Shang Juncheng in the second round of the Chengdu Open.
Nakashima has had a solid season so far. Apart from semifinal runs in Acapulco and Houston, he also reached the quarterfinals in Delray Beach, Stuttgart, Queen's Club and Washington. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Jerome Kym in the second round.
Nakashima is making his second appearance in Chengdu. He entered the main draw in 2023 but lost to Roman Safiullin in the first round. The Russian defeated him in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
Shang Junchen, meanwhile, has had a frustrating season so far. After a semifinal appearance in Hong Kong, he was forced to hit the sidelines due to a foot injury. The 20-year-old returned post-surgery in July, and chalked up early exits in Cincinnati and New York.
Juncheng started his campaign in Chengdu with a resilient win against Zizou Bergs. He outfoxed the Belgian in two hours and 10 minutes, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4. The youngster will be eager to make the most of his opportunity on home soil.
Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng prediction
Despite his impressive results, Nakashima has failed to make an impact at the Majors. The American will be desperate to take the next step in his promising career and win some silverware on tour. He has a steady all-around game and likes to keep a check on his errors.
Juncheng Shang, meanwhile, is the defending champion in Chengdu. The Chinese pro dug deep to begin his title defence with a win, but still needs more gametime at the highest level. He has a fair chance against Nakashima and will back his abilities in the second round.
Nakashima has hardly made a bad start at ATP events this year. He will be up against a talented player, but should be able to stay resilient and win this round.
Pick: Brandon Nakashima.