Chengdu Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng

Date: September 19, 2025

Tournament: Chengdu Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,190,210

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng preview

Brandon Nakashima will take on Shang Juncheng in the second round of the Chengdu Open.

Nakashima has had a solid season so far. Apart from semifinal runs in Acapulco and Houston, he also reached the quarterfinals in Delray Beach, Stuttgart, Queen's Club and Washington. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Jerome Kym in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Nakashima is making his second appearance in Chengdu. He entered the main draw in 2023 but lost to Roman Safiullin in the first round. The Russian defeated him in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Shang Juncheng at the Bank of China Tennis Open - Source: Getty

Shang Junchen, meanwhile, has had a frustrating season so far. After a semifinal appearance in Hong Kong, he was forced to hit the sidelines due to a foot injury. The 20-year-old returned post-surgery in July, and chalked up early exits in Cincinnati and New York.

Ad

Juncheng started his campaign in Chengdu with a resilient win against Zizou Bergs. He outfoxed the Belgian in two hours and 10 minutes, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4. The youngster will be eager to make the most of his opportunity on home soil.

Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima Shang Juncheng

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng prediction

Nakashima at the 2025 US Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Despite his impressive results, Nakashima has failed to make an impact at the Majors. The American will be desperate to take the next step in his promising career and win some silverware on tour. He has a steady all-around game and likes to keep a check on his errors.

Ad

Juncheng Shang, meanwhile, is the defending champion in Chengdu. The Chinese pro dug deep to begin his title defence with a win, but still needs more gametime at the highest level. He has a fair chance against Nakashima and will back his abilities in the second round.

Nakashima has hardly made a bad start at ATP events this year. He will be up against a talented player, but should be able to stay resilient and win this round.

Pick: Brandon Nakashima.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More