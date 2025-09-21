The Chengdu Open has kept tennis fans on the edge of their seats this week. Only four players remain after five days at the ATP 250 event in China.

Lorenzo Musetti and Luciano Darderi were the top two seeds in Chengdu. While Musetti is still alive at the event, Darderi was eliminated in the second round.

Chinese locals Shang Juncheng and Zhou Yi also participated in the Chengdu Open. Both players began on a promising note but were eliminated in the second round.

With all to play for in the semifinals on Sunday, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Day Six in Chengdu:

1) Brandon Nakashima vs Alejandro Tabilo

Nakashima at the 2025 ATP Chengdu Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

First up, Brandon Nakashima will face Alejandro Tabilo in the semifinal of the Chengdu Open.

Nakashima is super-close to making a significant impact on tour. He's had a solid season so far, amassing 28 wins from 50 matches, including semifinal runs in Acapuclo, Houston and Chengdu. He also reached the quarterfinals in Delray Beach, Stuttgart, Queen's Club and Washington, where he lost to Alex De Minaur in straight sets.

The American entered Chengdu after a modest second-round exit in New York. He started his campaign with a confident victory over Juncheng Shang and then outlasted Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals. Nakashima defeated Giron in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(3).

Meanwhile, Alejandro Tabilo has struggled to find his range this year. After third round exits in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, he reached the first round in Cincinnati and New York. The Chilean also secured a runner-up finish in the Guangzhou Huangpu Challenger this month.

Tabilo entered the main draw in Chengdu via the qualifiers. After cruising past Jordan Thompson and Luciano Darderi in the initial few rounds, he brushed aside Christopher O'Connell in the last eight. The 28-year-old defeated the Australian in three sets, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Nakashima will feel gutted to not win a trophy this year, but that hasn't stopped the American from working hard on tour. Tabilo has been outstanding in Chengdu, but dealing with the third seed could be a tough ask in the semifinal.

Predicted Winner: Brandon Nakashima

2) Lorenzo Musetti vs Taro Daniel or Alexander Shevchenko

Musetti at the 2025 ATP Chengdu Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Next up, Lorenzo Musetti will take on Taro Daniel or Alexander Shevchenko in the second semifinal of the Chengdu Open.

Musetti is one of the most stylish players on tour. He's had an optimistic season so far by garnering 32 wins from 45 matches, including a runner-up finish in Monte-Carlo. He also reached the semifinals in Madrid, Rome and Paris, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian entered Chengdu after a quarterfinal exit in New York. He started his campaign with a resilient win over Dino Prizmic and then eliminated Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarterfinal. Musetti defeated Basilashvili in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Taro Daniel and Alexander Shevchenko are yet to complete their quarterfinal match in Chengdu. The winner of this bout will face Musetti in the semifinal.

While Daniel has hardly made a valuable contribution on tour, Shevchenko reached the quartefinals in Kitzbuhel. He defeated Gael Monfils and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the last two rounds.

The Ukrainian is most likely to face Musetti in the last four. Considering their record on hard courts and composure at the highest level, the Italian is most likely to win this round.

Predicted Winner: Lorenzo Musetti

3) Austin Krajicek / Luke Johnson vs Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens

Lastly, Austin Krajicek and Luke Johnson will face Vasil Kirkov and Bart Stevens in the semifinal of the men's doubles.

Krajicek and Johnson are the fourth seeds in Chengdu. The outfoxed Wang Aoran and Zhou Yi in straight sets in the last round.

Meanwhile, Kirkov and Stevens have put in a solid shift this week. They defeated the Australians Bernard Tomic and Tristan Schoolkate in the last round.

Both teams have been impressive at the ATP 250 event. Considering their experience on tour and results this year, Krajicek and Johnson should be able to go through.

Predicted Winner: Austin Krajicek and Luke Johnson

