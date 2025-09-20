Chengdu Open 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron, Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Day 6 (Sunday, September 21) of the Chengdu Open 2025 will feature players duking it out in the quarterfinals. One two seeded players have progressed to the last eight, top seed Lorenzo Musetti and fourth seed Brandon Nakashima.

Three qualifiers are among the final eight men, Alejandro Tabilo, Taro Daniel, and Nikoloz Basilashvili. Marcos Giron, Alexander Shevchenko, and Christopher O'Connell complete the quarterfinal line-up.

With the finish line well within their sights, players will be keen to give it their all. Here are the predictions for the men's singles matches set for Day 6 of the Chengdu Open 2025:

#1. Brandon Nakashima vs Marcos Giron

Nakashima received a bye into the second round, where he was up against defending champion Shang Juncheng. The American registered a 7-5, 6-3 win to book his spot in the quarterfinals. He rained down 13 aces and won 78 percent of his first serve points. He improved his record for the year to 27-22 with the win.

Giron beat compatriot Ethan Quinn 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the Chengdu Open. He followed it up with a 6-4, 6-4 takedown of eighth seed Lorenzo Sonego in the next round. It marked his 20th win this year against 20 losses as well. He's yet to lose his serve this week.

Nakashima leads their rivalry 1-0, having won their only prior meeting in the final of the San Diego Open 2022. Giron hasn't advanced beyond the quarterfinal stage this season. He had also lost six of his last seven matches prior to the Chengdu Open. While Giron appears to have rediscovered his best here, Nakashima will still be the favorite to win this all-American showdown on account of his relative consistency.

Predicted winner: Brandon Nakashima

#2. Alejandro Tabilo vs Christopher O'Connell

Alejandro Tabilo at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tabilo came through the qualifying rounds of the Chengdu Open, and then defeated Jordan Thompson and second seed Luciano Darderi with an identical scoreline of 6-4, 6-3. It marked his fourth win on hardcourts this year, and the first time he registered back-to-back wins on the surface this season. He has an overall record of 7-13 as of now.

O'Connell needed three sets to dispatch Quentin Halys in his opener here. He had an easier time in the second round, beating Zhou Yi 6-2, 6-4. His record for the year now stands at 12-18, and 9-10 on hardcourts.

Tabilo was ranked within the top 25 at the start of the season. He's currently ranked No. 112. His steep slide down the rankings can be attributed to poor form and injuries. However, he seems to be finding his best these days. He finished as the runner-up at last week's Guangzhou Challenger, and has progressed to his first quarterfinal of the year at the Chengdu Open.

Tabilo won the pair's only prior encounter at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 in straight sets. Now that he's hitting his stride once again, he will be favored to one-up O'Connell for the second time.

Predicted winner: Alejandro Tabilo

#3. Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Musetti was the recipient of a first-round bye here. He then took on Dino Prizmic in the second round and earned a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 win over him. It was his 30th win of the season. The Italian enjoyed tremendous success during the clay swing, making his top 10 debut and reaching the semifinals of the French Open.

Unfortunately, an injury forced him to retire from his match against Carlos Alcaraz at the clay court Major. He suffered some early exits following his return to the tour, and it wasn't until the US Open that he finally reverted to his best. He made the quarterfinals of the season's final Major, and is now through to the last eight here as well.

Basilashvili qualified for the Chengdu Open with a couple of three-set wins. However, he has been finishing the job in straight sets upon entering the main draw, beating lucky loser Billy Harris and qualifier Mackenzie McDonald to make the last eight. He now has a 6-7 record at the ATP level this year.

Basilashvili leads Musetti 2-1 in the head-to-head, and recently beat him in the first round of Wimbledon. However, the latter was contesting his first match after his heartbreak at the French Open. He will be better equipped to handle his older rival this time now that he appears to be back to his best.

Predicted winner: Lorenzo Musetti

#4. Taro Daniel vs Alexander Shevchenko

Taro Daniel at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After qualifying for the Chengdu Open, Daniel beat Coleman Wong 6-3, 6-2 to record his first win at the ATP level this year. He then staged a comeback to upset third seed Tallon Griekspoor in the next round, beating him 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 for his biggest win of the season.

Shevchenko trailed Gael Monfils by a set in his opener here. He took the second set to level the proceedings and went 1-0 up in the decider when his opponent retired. He found himself down a set against another Frenchman, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, in the second round, and fought back to score a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.

Both players have struggled a lot this year. However, with Daniel having only a couple of main draw wins to his name compared to Shevchenko's 11 wins, the latter will be the slight favorite to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Alexander Shevchenko

