Chengdu Open 2025 Final: Lorenzo Musetti vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Lorenzo Musetti vs (Q) Alejandro Tabilo
Date: September 23, 2025
Tournament: Chengdu Open
Round: Final
Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center, Chengdu, China
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,190,210
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alejandro Tabilo preview
Top seed Lorenzo Musetti will take on qualifier Alejandro Tabilo in the final of the Chengdu Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Musetti commenced his run in Chengdu with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 win over Dino Prizmic. He beat qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili, who was responsible for his first-round exit from Wimbledon this year, 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Musetti was up against Alexander Shevchenko in the semifinals. A fairly competitive opening set went his way after he snagged a break of serve and maintained an iron grip on his lead. The second set was a walk in the park for the Italian, conceding only one game in it for a 6-3, 6-1 win.
Tabilo came through the qualifying rounds, and then beat Jordan Thompson in straight sets in the first round. He upset second seed Luciano Darderi in the next round, beating him 6-4, 6-3. The 28-year-old staged a comeback to sneak past Christopher O'Connell in three sets in the quarterfinals.
Fourth seed Brandon Nakashima stood between Tabilo and a spot in the final. The latter needed a single break of serve in his favor to capture the first set. The second set went down to the wire, with Tabilo coming out on top in the ensuing tie-break to register a 6-4, 7-6 (0) victory.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head
This will be their first career meeting at the ATP level, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alejandro Tabilo odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Lorenzo Musetti vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction
Tabilo was ranked No. 23 at the start of the season, and has since dropped all the way down to No. 112. Loss of form coupled with an injury led to his rapid downfall. Heading into the Chengdu Open, he had a 5-13 record at the ATP level. He's now enjoying the best week of his season so far, advancing to his first final this year.
Musetti endured his own injury struggles following an incredibly successful clay swing. He wasn't the same after an injury forced him to retire from the semifinals of the French Open. It was only at the US Open that he rediscovered his best, advancing to the quarterfinals there.
Musetti is through to his second final of the season, following his previous runner-up finish to Carlos Alcaraz at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He's also into the final of the Chengdu Open for the second year in a row.
Neither player faced a break point during their semifinal victories. Tabilo has 1-4 record against top 10 players this year, stunning Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo for his most notable win this year. While he seems to be rounding into form after a tough season, Musetti's overall consistency this season makes him the favorite to win the final.
Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in straight sets.