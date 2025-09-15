Chengdu Open 2025: Gael Monfils vs Alexander Shevchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Gael Monfils vs Alexander Shevchenko
Date: September 17, 2025
Tournament: Chengdu Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center, Chengdu, China
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,190,210
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Gael Monfils vs Alexander Shevchenko preview
Former top 10 player Gael Monfils will take on Alexander Shevchenko in the first round of the Chengdu Open 2025.
Monfils enjoyed considerable success at the start of the season, winning the title in Auckland and reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open. He also made the third round of the Indian Wells Masters and concluded the early hardcourt season with a fourth-round finish at the Miami Open.
It has all gone sideways for him since then. Monfils hasn't advanced beyond the second round of any tournament since his exit from the Miami Open. He has lost his last four matches, and recently lost to Roman Safiullin in the first round of the US Open.
Shevchenko hasn't been at his best this year. While he advanced to the semifinals of the United Cup with his fellow Kazakhs, he won only one of his three singles matches. After a first-round exit from the Australian Open, he headed to the US for the Delray Beach Open and the Dallas Open. He failed to win a match at either tournament.
Shevchenko then switched to clay, with a second-round showing at the Rio Open ending his losing streak. However, he lost in the first round of the Indian Wells Masters upon his return to hardcourts. He competed exclusively on clay for the next four months, only leaving the surface for a brief appearance at Wimbledon, where he lost in the first round.
The 24-year-old arrived at the US Open without any warm-up tournaments on hardcourts and bowed out in the first round. He was on Davis Cup duty over the past weekend and won his only singles tie against Hyeon Chung in straight sets.
Gael Monfils vs Alexander Shevchenko head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Gael Monfils vs Alexander Shevchenko odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Gael Monfils vs Alexander Shevchenko prediction
Monfils' form has taken a nosedive in recent months. 14 of his 18 wins this year came in the first three months of the season. He has a 4-9 record since the start of April. He's on a four-match losing streak, and has lost seven of his last eight matches.
Shevchenko hasn't impressed anyone with his results either. He has won back-to-back matches only once this season, en route to the quarterfinals of the Kitzbuhel Open. Furthermore, he has a 3-7 record on hardcourts.
Monfils' most recent loss came against a player ranked No. 94. His three losses prior to that were against players ranked outside the top 100. However, Shevchenko's poor results offer him a chance to snap his losing skid. If the French veteran channels his form from the start of the season, then he has a shot at victory.
Pick: Gael Monfils to win in three sets.