Chengdu Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match details
Fixture: (1) Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic
Date: September 20, 2025
Tournament: Chengdu Open
Round: Second Round
Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, Chengdu, China
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,190,210
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic preview
Lorenzo Musetti returns to action at the 2025 Chengdu Open, where he will open his campaign with a second-round encounter against Dino Prizmic.
Musetti, the top seed at this year’s tournament, made the quarterfinal at the last event he played: the US Open. He is in the middle of a career-best season that has seen him not only make his first ATP Masters 1000 final but also break into the top-10 of the world rankings.
The Italian comes into Chengdu with an impressive 30-13 win-loss to show and will be keen on improving it further.
Prizmic, meanwhile, is in the middle of a transition onto the senior circuit. A former junior French Open champ, the 20-year-old has made his Grand Slam main draw debut at last year’s Australian and has already climbed up the ranks to sit at a near-career-high of No. 121.
The Croat has a modest 4-3 win-loss for the season. His latest win came in the opening round here, with him beating Terence Atmane in straight sets.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic head-to-head
Musetti and Prizmic have never faced each other on the Tour, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic odds
(Odds will be updated later)
Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic prediction
Given the huge gulf in rankings and level of experience, Lorenzo Musetti will be the clear favorite to come through in this encounter. He will nevertheless need to be wary of a dogged Dino Prizmic.
The Croat is a classic counterpuncher and likes to use his opponent’s pace against them. He is a master at redirection and likes to extend rallies and frustrate his opponents into overpressing. He also possesses a decent serve and can hit double digit aces in matches.
For Musetti, patience will be key. He will need to build the points better against a defensively strong opponent. That said, his powerful baseline gives him an edge in the quick conditions in Chengdu.
The top seed also possesses a handy backhand slice that he can use to break his opponent’s rhythm. In short, if Musetti can play smartly and not give too many free points by way of unforced errors, he should be able to battle through.
Prediction: Musetti in two tight sets