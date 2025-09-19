Chengdu Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic

Date: September 20, 2025

Tournament: Chengdu Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,190,210

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic preview

Lorenzo Musetti returns to action at the 2025 Chengdu Open, where he will open his campaign with a second-round encounter against Dino Prizmic.

Ad

Trending

Musetti, the top seed at this year’s tournament, made the quarterfinal at the last event he played: the US Open. He is in the middle of a career-best season that has seen him not only make his first ATP Masters 1000 final but also break into the top-10 of the world rankings.

The Italian comes into Chengdu with an impressive 30-13 win-loss to show and will be keen on improving it further.

Ad

Prizmic scored an upset in the Chengdu Open first-round. (Source: Getty)

Prizmic, meanwhile, is in the middle of a transition onto the senior circuit. A former junior French Open champ, the 20-year-old has made his Grand Slam main draw debut at last year’s Australian and has already climbed up the ranks to sit at a near-career-high of No. 121.

Ad

The Croat has a modest 4-3 win-loss for the season. His latest win came in the opening round here, with him beating Terence Atmane in straight sets.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic head-to-head

Darderi and Tabilo have never faced each other on the Tour, so their current head-to-stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic odds

(Odds will be updated later)

Ad

Lorenzo Musetti vs Dino Prizmic prediction

Musetti is the top seed at this year's Chendgu Open. (Source: Getty)

Given the huge gulf in rankings and level of experience, Lorenzo Musetti will be the clear favorite to come through in this encounter. He will nevertheless need to be wary of a dogged Dino Prizmic.

Ad

The Croat is a classic counterpuncher and likes to use his opponent’s pace against them. He is a master at redirection and likes to extend rallies and frustrate his opponents into overpressing. He also possesses a decent serve and can hit double digit aces in matches.

For Musetti, patience will be key. He will need to build the points better against a defensively strong opponent. That said, his powerful baseline gives him an edge in the quick conditions in Chengdu.

Ad

The top seed also possesses a handy backhand slice that he can use to break his opponent’s rhythm. In short, if Musetti can play smartly and not give too many free points by way of unforced errors, he should be able to battle through.

Prediction: Musetti in two tight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More