Chengdu Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match details

Fixture: (1) Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Date: September 21, 2025

Tournament: Chengdu Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,190,210

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview

Lorenzo Musetti will eye revenge when he takes on big-hitting Nikoloz Basilashvili in an exciting quarterfinal showdown at the 2025 Chengdu Open. He had lost to the same opponent at this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Musetti, the top seed at this year’s tournament, opened his campaign with a battling three-set win over the talented youngster Dino Prizmic 7-5, 3-6, 6-2. It was his 31st match win in 2025 against only 13 losses.

The Italian is playing some of his final tennis this season, having already made his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Monte-Carlo and broken into the top-10 of the rankings.

Basilashvili won his main draw match on Tour since July in Chengdu. (Source: Getty)

Basilashvili, meanwhile, scored his first main draw Tour win since July in his opener here in Chengdu. He was a 7-6(5), 6-3 winner over Billy Harris and followed that up with another solid 6-2, 7-6(4) win over Mackenzie McDonald.

The Georgian’s last top-10 win came against Musetti at Wimbledon. His run cut short in the next round and he has struggled for form ever since. The overall win-loss for him this year still lies in the negative at 6-7.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

Basilashvili leads Musetti in their current head-to-head 2-1. Besides Wimbledon earlier this year, they met twice in 2022. The Georgian, like he did at SW19, took the meeting on grass while the Italian won on hardcourts.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili odds

(Odds will be updated later)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

Musetti will be eyeing revenge for his Wimbledon loss. (Source: Getty)

The quarterfinal encounter will pit Nikoloz Basilashvili’s big hitting up against Lorenzo Musetti’s well-rounded game and incredible court coverage.

When playing at his best, the Italian can fluster his opponents by putting up a defensive wall. He gets back a lot of balls, can mix in the backhand slice to change rhythm and hit big forehand winners when presented with the opportunity.

Against Basilashvili, the top seed’s biggest challenge will be to find an answer to the big serve. The Georgian has already hit 49 aces in his four matches (two in the qualifiers) and will look to win a fair few easy points in that department again.

That said, Basilashvili has dropped serve 11 times despite the ace fest. Musetti will need to take some risks and go for his shots more than he likes. He did win their only meeting on hardcourts by doing so and knows well that playing passively will not yield the desired results in this match-up.

The Georgian is prone to occasional lapses and can self-sabotage when he loses focus. Break chances will in all likelihood come up for Musetti in the match. He will simply need to be quick to pounce when they do.

Prediction: Musetti in three sets

