Chengdu Open 2025: Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Date: September 19, 2025
Tournament: Chengdu Open
Round: Second Round
Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, Chengdu, China
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,190,210
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo preview
Lucas Darderi will open his 2025 Chengdu Open campaign with a second-round encounter against qualifier Alejandro Tabilo.
Darderi, the second seed at this year’s tournament, comes in fresh off a Challenger title in Genoa. He has already captured three titles on the main Tour and made the third round at the last two slams this season.
The Italian’s big success has translated into a healthy 27-20 win-loss for 2025 and he is also currently sitting at a career-high ranking of No. 30.
nt coming into this, having made it to the final at Guangzhou. His overall year, however, has not been great with an overall 6-13 win-loss to show for. The last time he won a main draw Tour match was back at the French Open.
The Chilean did bring his losing run to the end here as he beat Jordan Thompson in his opener. He had earlier also won matches in qualifiers, all in straight sets.
Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head
Darderi and Tabilo have split their previous two meetings on Tour, so their current head-to-stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both their encounters took place last year, the former winning the one match that they played on hardcourts.
Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo odds
Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo prediction
Given Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo’s recent run of form, fans can expect a tight match. Both men have played well in the lead-up to the tournament and will be keen on keeping the momentum going.
That said, the quick hardcourts in Chengdu will favor the Italian slightly more. He has won his only meeting against the same opponent on hardcourts and possesses a big baseline game.
Tabilo, meanwhile, relies more on his movement and defensive prowess to win points. Falling into passive patterns, however, are unlikely to work against Darderi as it will only allow him time to settle in.
The Italian has also had a much successful year overall, with three titles to his name already. Against Tabilo, who is low on confidence with only six main draw match wins to show, he could end up taking control of the contest.
Prediction: Darderi in two tight sets