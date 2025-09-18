Chengdu Open 2025: Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Mackenzie McDonald vs Botic Van De Zandschulp

Date: September 19, 2025

Tournament: Chengdu Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,190,210

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo preview

Lucas Darderi will open his 2025 Chengdu Open campaign with a second-round encounter against qualifier Alejandro Tabilo.

Darderi, the second seed at this year’s tournament, comes in fresh off a Challenger title in Genoa. He has already captured three titles on the main Tour and made the third round at the last two slams this season.

Ad

Trending

The Italian’s big success has translated into a healthy 27-20 win-loss for 2025 and he is also currently sitting at a career-high ranking of No. 30.

Tabilo has already won three matches this week. (Source: Getty)

nt coming into this, having made it to the final at Guangzhou. His overall year, however, has not been great with an overall 6-13 win-loss to show for. The last time he won a main draw Tour match was back at the French Open.

Ad

The Chilean did bring his losing run to the end here as he beat Jordan Thompson in his opener. He had earlier also won matches in qualifiers, all in straight sets.

Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head

Darderi and Tabilo have split their previous two meetings on Tour, so their current head-to-stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both their encounters took place last year, the former winning the one match that they played on hardcourts.

Ad

Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo odds

(Odds will be updated later)

Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo prediction

Darderi is at a career-high ranking. (Source: Getty)

Given Lucas Darderi and Alejandro Tabilo’s recent run of form, fans can expect a tight match. Both men have played well in the lead-up to the tournament and will be keen on keeping the momentum going.

Ad

That said, the quick hardcourts in Chengdu will favor the Italian slightly more. He has won his only meeting against the same opponent on hardcourts and possesses a big baseline game.

Tabilo, meanwhile, relies more on his movement and defensive prowess to win points. Falling into passive patterns, however, are unlikely to work against Darderi as it will only allow him time to settle in.

The Italian has also had a much successful year overall, with three titles to his name already. Against Tabilo, who is low on confidence with only six main draw match wins to show, he could end up taking control of the contest.

Prediction: Darderi in two tight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More