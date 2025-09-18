Chengdu Open 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs Botic Van De Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Mackenzie McDonald vs Botic Van De Zandschulp

Date: September 18, 2025

Tournament: Chengdu Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,190,210

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Mackenzie McDonald vs Botic Van De Zandschulp preview

Mackenzie McDonald will take on Botic Van De Zandschulp in the first round of the Chengdu Open.

McDonald has had an ordinary season so far. After second-round exits in Indian Wells, Delray Beach and Houston, he reached the last 16 in Queens Club and the first round in New York. Despite a spirited performance against Jan-Lennard Struff, the German eliminated him at the US Open last month.

The 30-year-old was denied a wildcard entry in Chengdu. He secured a main draw berth via the qualifiers and defeated James McCabe and Nicolai Budkov Kjaer in the last two rounds. The American will be desperate to make the most of his opportunity this week.

Netherlands v Argentina - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Botic Van De Zandschulp kick-started his season by reaching the third round in Indian Wells. He then reached the semifinals in Kitzbuhel and secured a runner-up finish in Winston-Salem. The Dutchman also participated in the US Open, but lost to Holger Rune in the first round.

Van De Zandschulp will compete in Chengdu for the first time in his career. He participated in the Davis Cup World qualifiers last week, but lost to Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina. Despite his efforts, the Netherlands failed to secure a spot in the Davis Cup Finals.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Botic Van De Zandschulp head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 1-1. McDonald won their most recent encounter in Rosmalen last year.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Botic Van De Zandschulp odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mackenzie McDonald Botic Van De Zandschulp

Odds will be updated when available.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Botic Van De Zandschulp prediction

McDonald has struggled to come up with a game plan against higher-ranked opponents in the last few years. Despite having the composure, the American goes missing during important rounds. He's been resilient in the qualifiers and will be eager to maintain his form in Chengdu.

Meanwhile, Van De Zandschulp will feel gutted to lose two close tie-breakers against Rune in New York. The Dutchman uses his serve to good effect, but needs to be more unpredictable on court. He has defeated McDonald in the past and will be fancying his chances in the first round.

Both players will be eager to bounce back after disappointing results in New York. Considering their record on hard courts and consistency in the last few months, the Dutchman is most likely to pass this test and enter the second round.

Pick: Botic Van De Zandschulp.

