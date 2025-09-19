Chengdu Open 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Mackenzie McDonald vs (Q) Nikoloz Basilashvili

Date: September 20, 2025

Tournament: Chengdu Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,190,210

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview

Mackenzie McDonald hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

USA's Mackenzie McDonald will face former World No. 16 Nikoloz Basilashvili for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Chengdu Open on Saturday (September 20).

McDonald has slowly made his way back inside the top 100 ATP rankings after falling to as low as World No. 172 last year due to a four-month injury layoff. This week, the American successfully qualified for the Chengdu Open before downing the Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the 250-level event on Thursday (September 18).

Basilashvili, meanwhile, is also on a comeback trail in 2025. Having started the season outside the men's top 200, the five-time ATP singles titlist is on the cusp of breaking into the top 100 by virtue of reaching at least the quarterfinals of four tour-level and Challenger events this year in Montpellier, Oeiras, Bordeaux, and Sumter.

The 33-year-old has played in Chengdu twice before (2017-18), and will be eager to record his tournament-best result of reaching the last eight at the tournament. Not unlike McDonald, he also went through the qualifying round before getting the better of in-form Brit Billy Harris 7-6(5), 6-3 to reach the Round of 16.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

McDonald leads Basilashvili by a margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The American has defeated the Georgian in both of their hardcourt clashes at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters and the 2022 Rotterdam Open.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikoloz Basilashvili odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Mackenzie McDonald Nikoloz Basilashvili

Odds will be updated once available.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

Nikoloz Basilashvili hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Despite his struggles with consistency and injuries recently, McDonald remains one of the most equally balanced pros on the ATP Tour. The 30-year-old likes taking the ball early on the rise, which also allows him to stay close to the baseline and do considerable damage during shorter rallies.

Basilashvili, meanwhile, bides his sweet time before swiping his groundstrokes, with his forehand and backhand both being devoid of any spin and high in pace. While the World No. 114 excels on fast hardcourts, he is susceptible to low margin and uncharacteristic errors during important points.

The keys to winning this match for both players will be to maintain a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio and put in a high first-serve percentage. Since McDonald is the more consistent player of the two, he has the slight edge in this match-up.

Pick: McDonald to win in three sets.

