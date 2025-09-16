Chengdu Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn

Date: September 17, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Chengdu Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,190,210

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn preview

Giron at the 2025 US Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Marcos Giron will take on Ethan Quinn in the first round of the Chengdu Open.

Ad

Trending

Giron has had an average season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Adelaide and Acapulco, he reached the last 16 in Indian Wells. He also participated in the US Open, but lost to Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.

Giron will enter Chengdu after six losses in the last seven matches on tour. He's chalked up early exits in Washington, Toronto, Cincinnati and Winston-Salem. The American will be eager to steady the ship in Asia.

Ad

Quinn at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ethan Quinn has had a positive season so far. He entered the main draw in Indian Wells, Miami, Barcelona, Madrid and Paris via the qualifiers. He reached the third round of the French Open, where he lost to Tallon Griekspoor in five sets.

Ad

The youngster will enter Chengdu after early exits in Cincinnati and New York. Despite a resilient performance against Jerome Kym, the qualifier defeated him in the first round of the US Open. Quinn will be desperate to get back to winning ways in Chegdu.

Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head

Giron leads the head-to-head against Quinn 1-0. He defeated the American at the 2025 Delray Beach Open.

Ad

Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marcos Giron -145 -1.5(+154) Over 22.5(-120) Ethan Quinn +110 +1.5(-225) Under 22.5(-118)

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM

Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn prediction

Giron has chipped in with decent results but been inconsistent throughout the season. He needs to win a few matches in a row to increase his confidence on tour. The American is making his second appearance in Chengdu and reached the last 16 in 2023.

Quinn, on the contrary, has tirelessly put in the work in 2025. He's done well in the initial few rounds, but needs to raise his level to enter the second week of important events. The youngster has a resilient all-around game and accurate groundstrokes off both wings.

Ad

Considering their experience on tour and record at the highest level, Giron will be a slight favorite to win. However, the Americans shaky form and inconsistent results will tilt the tie in Quinn's favour.

Pick: Quinn to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More