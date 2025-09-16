Chengdu Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn
Date: September 17, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Chengdu Open
Round: First Round
Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, China
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,190,210
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn preview
Marcos Giron will take on Ethan Quinn in the first round of the Chengdu Open.
Giron has had an average season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Adelaide and Acapulco, he reached the last 16 in Indian Wells. He also participated in the US Open, but lost to Benjamin Bonzi in the second round.
Giron will enter Chengdu after six losses in the last seven matches on tour. He's chalked up early exits in Washington, Toronto, Cincinnati and Winston-Salem. The American will be eager to steady the ship in Asia.
Meanwhile, Ethan Quinn has had a positive season so far. He entered the main draw in Indian Wells, Miami, Barcelona, Madrid and Paris via the qualifiers. He reached the third round of the French Open, where he lost to Tallon Griekspoor in five sets.
The youngster will enter Chengdu after early exits in Cincinnati and New York. Despite a resilient performance against Jerome Kym, the qualifier defeated him in the first round of the US Open. Quinn will be desperate to get back to winning ways in Chegdu.
Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn head-to-head
Giron leads the head-to-head against Quinn 1-0. He defeated the American at the 2025 Delray Beach Open.
Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM
Marcos Giron vs Ethan Quinn prediction
Giron has chipped in with decent results but been inconsistent throughout the season. He needs to win a few matches in a row to increase his confidence on tour. The American is making his second appearance in Chengdu and reached the last 16 in 2023.
Quinn, on the contrary, has tirelessly put in the work in 2025. He's done well in the initial few rounds, but needs to raise his level to enter the second week of important events. The youngster has a resilient all-around game and accurate groundstrokes off both wings.
Considering their experience on tour and record at the highest level, Giron will be a slight favorite to win. However, the Americans shaky form and inconsistent results will tilt the tie in Quinn's favour.
Pick: Quinn to win in three sets.