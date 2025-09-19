Chengdu Open 2025: Tallon Griekspoor vs Taro Daniel preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Tallon Griekspoor vs Taro Daniel

Date: September 20, 2025

Tournament: Chengdu Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Centre, Chengdu, China

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,190,210

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Tallon Griekspoor vs Taro Daniel preview

Tallon Griekspoor will take on Taro Daniel in the second round of the Chengdu Open.

Griekspoor is one of the most resilient players on tour. Apart from a title-winning run in Mallorca, he secured a runner-up finish in Marrakech and reached the semifinals in Dubai. He also participated in the BNP Paribas Open and lost to Holger Rune in the last eight.

The Dutchman has been out of form in the last few weeks. He will enter Chengdu after early exits in Toronto, Cincinnati, Winston-Salem and New York. Griekspoor will be desperate to snap his four-match losing streak on tour.

Daniel at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Taro Daniel has had an ordinary season. He entered the qualifiers in Adelaide, Indian Wells, Miami and Paris, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. He reached the last 16 of the San Diego Challenger, which was his best result this year.

Daniel entered the main draw in Chengdu via the qualifiers. He started his campaign with a confident win against Coleman Wong, 6-3, 6-2. The 32-year-old will be eager to present a stern challenge to Griekspoor.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

Griekspoor leads the head-to-head against Daniel 2-0. He defeated the Japanese pro most recently in the 2024 Madrid Open.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Taro Daniel odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tallon Griekspoor Taro Daniel

All odds will be sourced by BetMGM.

Tallon Griekspoor vs Taro Daniel prediction

Griekspoor has ran out of gas after a solid start to the season. The Dutchman is having a tough time getting back to winning ways on tour and will hope to steady the ship in Chengdu. His results in 2025 highlight his potential to do well on hardcourts.

Daniel, on the contrary, has struggled to get going throughout the season. He may have the right approach and intention, but is missing the quality required at the highest level. The Japanese has been much better in Chengdu compared to other events this year.

Despite being out of form, Griekspoor will be a favorite to come out on top. He's the third seed in Chengdu and should be able to settle in quickly and outfox a tired opponent in the second round.

Pick: Griekspoor to win in straight sets.

