Chengdu Open Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng, Marcos Giron vs Lorenzo Sonego 

The top players on tour are currently in action at the Chengdu Open. The hard court event is a part of the ATP 250 series on tour.

Mackenzie McDonald and Taro Daniel are through to the second round in Chengdu. The American secured a hard-fought win over Botic Van De Zandschulp in the first round, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Gael Monfils continued his dismal form in Chengdu. Despite winning a set against Alexander Shevchenko, the Frenchman was forced to throw in the towel due to injury.

Day Four will feature some of the seeded players in action at the Chengdu Open. Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Friday.

1) Alejandro Tabilo vs Luciano Darderi

Tabilo at the 2025 ATP Chengdu Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Alejandro Tabilo will take on Luciano Darderi in the second round of Chegdu Open.

Tabilo has struggled to make a significant impact this year. After a third round exit in Miami, he reached the second round in Paris and first round in New York. The Chilean defeated Jordan Thompson in the first round, 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Luciano Darderi has had an optimistic season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Marrakech, Bastad and Umag, he also reached the third round in New York. Despite a valiant effort against Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard defeated him in straight sets.

Tabilo has been resilient in Chengdu after entering via the qualifiers. It'll be tough to beat the Chilean, but Darderi should be able to rise to the ocassion and solve this round.

Predicted Winner: Luciano Darderi

2) Marcos Giron vs Lorenzo Sonego

Next up, Marcos Giron will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

Giron snapped his seven match losing streak on the last round. The American defeated Ethan Quinn in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. He'll be pleased to get back to winning ways and eager to make a deep run in Chengdu.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Sonego has had a mediocre season so far. After a fourth round exit in Wimbledon, he reached the last 16 in Winston Salem and first round in New York. The Italian received a first round bye at the Chengdu Open this year.

Considering their record on tour and results in the last few weeks, Sonego will have a slight edge in this bout. The Italian will need to play out of his skin, but should be able to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Lorenzo Sonego

3) Brandon Nakashima vs Shang Juncheng

Next up, Brandon Nakashima will take on Shang Juncheng in the second round of the Chengdu Open.

Nakashima has been among the most consistent players this year. After quarterfinal exits in Queen's Club and Washington, he reached the third round in Cincinnati and second round in New York. The American was eliminated by Jerome Kym at the US Open.

Meanwhile, Shang Juncheng has played very little tennis this year. He was sidelined due to injury for most of the season. After early exits in Cincinnati and New York, he steadied the ship by defeating Zizou Bergs in the first round.

Juncheng needs to build his fitness and find his top potential on tour. Considering their recent match fitness and results, Nakashima should be able to win this bout.

4) Zhou Yi vs Christopher O'Connell

O'Connell at the 2025 ATP Chengdu Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Zhou Yi will take on Christopher O'Connell in the second round.

Yu has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit so far. He entered Chegdu after a semifinal run in Winnipeg and quarterfinal appearance in Shanghai ( Challenger). The 20-year-old stunned the top seed Cameron Norrie in the first round, 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-6(2).

O'Connell, meanwhile, has had a decent season so far. After a quarterfinal finish in Bucharest, he reached the third round in Toronto and first round in New York. The Australian eliminated Quentin Halys in three sets in the first round.

While Yu has to find his feet on the main tour, O'Connell has raised his level in the last few months. Considering their record at the highest level, the Australian should be able to win this round.

Predicted Winner: Christopher O'Connell.

