China Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev vs Diego Schwartzman.

Date: September 28, 2023.

Tournament: China Open 2023.

Round: Round of 32.

Venue: Beijing, China.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $3,633,875.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN.

Alexander Zverev vs Diego Schwartzman preview

Alexander Zverev pictured at the 2023 US Open - Day 10

Eighth seed Alexander Zverev will take on Diego Schwartzman in the first round of the 2023 China Open on Thursday (September 28).

The German has had a decent season so far, chalking up 45 wins from 66 matches and a title-winning run at the Hamburg European Open. He also reached the semifinals at the French Open and the Cincinnati Open.

The 26-year-old entered China on the back of a quarterfinal run at the US Open. He is currently competing at the Chengdu Open and has been sensational at the tournament so far.

Zverev defeated the likes of Miomir Kecmanovic and Grigor Dimitrov en route to the finals and will stake his claim for the title against Roman Safiullin today (September 26).

Diego Schwartzman pictured at the Cinch Championships - Day Four

Meanwhile, Diego Schwartzman has had a mediocre season, garnering 12 wins from 36 matches and a third-round appearance at the French Open. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open.

The Argentine is set to participate in the China Open after suffering three consecutive losses. He registered early exits at the Cincinnati Open, the US Open, and the Zhuhai Championships.

He began his campaign in Zhuhai by competing against Alex Bolt in the first round. Unfortunately, Schwartzman was forced to retire from the match due to an injury, resulting in the Australian qualifier securing the win.

Alexander Zverev vs Diego Schwartzman head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head 3-2 against Schwartzman. The German defeated the Argentinian most recently at the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals.

Alexander Zverev vs Diego Schwartzman odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev Diego Schwartzman

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexander Zverev vs Diego Schwartzman prediction

Alexander Zverev pictured at the 2023 US Open - Day 10

The German possesses an all-court game but can overpower opponents from the back of the court using his big serve and precise groundstrokes. His consistency and ability to hit winners from both wings will be too much for Schwartzman to handle. He will look to end points early and give the Argentine little time to work his counter-punching game.

Schwartzman, on the other hand, has struggled for form recently, suffering three straight losses heading into this tournament. Carrying an injury concern from Zhuhai also doesn't bode well for his chances against an in-form Zverev. The Argentine is one of the best defenders on tour but may find it difficult to get into rallies with the German dictating play from the baseline.

Unless his serve is firing on all cylinders to hold comfortably, Schwartzman could find himself under constant pressure. Zverev's confidence must also be sky-high after his run in Chengdu.

Barring fitness concerns or early nerves from the German, his all-court prowess should see him through to the second round at the 2023 China Open.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.