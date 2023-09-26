China Open 2023: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential SF between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

The China Open has returned to the ATP Tour for the first time since 2019 and the draw for the men's singles event has been released. 2019 champion Dominic Thiem will not be defending his title but several top players will be in action.

Former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will compete in Beijing for the very first time in his career and will be a heavy favorite to win, However, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as well as Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are all capable of challenging for the title.

On that note, let us take a look at how the men's singles draw at the China Open might play out.

Top Half: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud make for an interesting draw

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2023 US Open

Seeded players: (1) Carlos Alcaraz, (3) Holger Rune, (6) Jannik Sinner, (7) Casper Ruud.

Expected Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner.

Dark Horse: Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Analysis: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will play his very first match in Beijing against a qualifier and will face either Karen Khachanov or Lorenzo Musetti if he comes out on top.

While both players can put up a fight, the Spaniard should be able to win against either of them and reach the quarterfinals, where he will most likely face Casper Ruud. The Norwegian has not been in the best of form lately and Alcaraz should be able to overcome him to reach the semifinals.

The other side of this half has sixth seed, Jannik Sinner, who will face Dan Evans in the first round. The Italian should be able to reach the quarterfinals without much trouble and most likely face the third seed, Holger Rune. Although the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Felix Auger-Aliassime should not be written off.

Rune will be eager to do well in Beijing after premature exits in his last couple of tournaments. However, given Sinner's recent run of form, he will most likely outfox the Dane and reach the semifinals of the China Open.

Bottom Half: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev all contending for a spot in China Open final

Daniil Medvedev practicing ahead of 2023 China Open

Seeded Players: (2) Daniil Medvedev, (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (5) Andrey Rublev, (8) Alexander Zverev.

Expected semifinal: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev.

Dark Horse: Cameron Norrie.

Analysis: Second seed Daniil Medvedev will compete for the first time since his US Open final defeat to Novak Djokovic and will be a heavy favorite to win, especially after knocking Carlos Alcaraz out in the semifinals of the New York Major.

The Russian begins his campaign in Beijing against a tough opponent in Tommy Paul but should be able to come out on top, even if it is by narrow margins. Things will get tough for Medvedev in the second round as well, as he will face either Alex de Minaur or Andy Murray.

However, he should manage to book his place in the quarterfinals, where he would possibly face Andrey Rublev, although Cameron Norrie should not be ruled out. While Medvedev will be given a run for his money, he should be able to beat whoever he faces and reach the semifinals of the China Open.

The other end of the draw has the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, and it will most likely come down to these two for a place in the semifinals. Given the German's recent performances, he should be able to beat the Greek and reach the semifinals in Beijing.

Semifinal predictions

Carlos Alcaraz def. Jannik Sinner.

Daniil Medvedev def. Alexander Zverev.

Final prediction

Daniil Medvedev def. Carlos Alcaraz.