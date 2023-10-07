China Open 2023 Final: Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture:(2) Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova (22)

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $8,127,389

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on World No. 22 Liudmila Samsonova in the 2023 China Open Final on Sunday.

The Pole has had an exceptional season so far, amassing 62 wins from 73 matches and title-winning runs at the Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, Poland Open, and the 2023 French Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Madrid Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The 22-year-old arrived in Beijing following a modest quarterfinal finish at the Tokyo Open. She significantly improved her form this week, outclassing opponents such as Varvara Gracheva, Magda Linette, Caroline Garcia, and Coco Gauff en route to the final. Swiatek notably ended Gauff's impressive 16-match winning streak on the main tour, convincingly defeating her with a 6-2, 6-3 scoreline in the semifinals.

2023 China Open - Day 12

On the other hand, Liudmila Samsonova has garnered 31 wins from 52 matches and runner-up finishes at the Abu Dhabi Open and the Canada Open. She also reached the semifinals in Washington and the third round at the 2023 US Open.

The Russian has been remarkable at the China Open so far, taking down the likes of Alycia Parks, Marta Kostyuk, Jelena Ostapenko, and Elena Rybakina en route to the final. She staked her claim for the title with a brilliant win over Elena Rybakina in the last four by a scoreline of 7-6(9), 6-3.

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head 2-0 against Samsonova. She defeated the Russian most recently at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Liudmila Samsonova

Odds will be updated when released.

Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Liudmila Samsonova in action.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will face off against Liudmila Samsonova in the highly anticipated 2023 China Open Finals.

Swiatek, who has been in sensational form this season, will enter the match as the favorite. Her aggressive baseline game, powerful groundstrokes, and exceptional court coverage have been the key factors in her success. She has showcased her ability to hit winners from all angles and has a knack for finding the lines with her shots. Additionally, the Pole's strong mental game and ability to handle pressure situations have been instrumental in her title-winning runs this year.

On the other hand, Samsonova has had a solid season, displaying her versatility and shot-making skills. Her offensive game, coupled with her ability to mix up the pace and angles, can definitely trouble opponents. The Russian's strong serve and ability to finish points at the net can raise questions at Swiatek in the finals.

However, Swiatek's head-to-head advantage and overall consistency give her an edge in this matchup. She has defeated Samsonova in their previous encounters and has shown the ability to handle the pressure of big finals. The Pole's ability to dictate play from the baseline and her powerful groundstrokes should allow her to control the match.

While Samsonova has the potential to cause an upset with her aggressive game, it is highly likely that Swiatek's superior form and experience will prevail. The top seed should be able to capture the fifth title of her season at the 2023 China Open.