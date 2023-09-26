China Open 2023: Holger Rune vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Holger Rune vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: September 27, 2023

Tournament: China Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Beijing, China

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $3,633,875

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime | Canada - TSN

Holger Rune vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

2023 US Open - Day 1

Third seed Holger Rune will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round of the China Open on Wednesday.

The Dane has had a promising season so far, amassing 37 wins from 54 matches and a title-winning run at the Munich Open. He also secured runner-up finishes at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Italian Open.

Rune has been working towards reaching his full fitness in the last couple of weeks. He is yet to recover completely from a back injury he sustained during the hardcourt season.

The 20-year-old will enter the China Open on the back of a five-match losing streak on the main tour. His last appearance came in the round robin matches at the Davis Cup Finals, which resulted in a hardfought loss against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-2.

Laver Cup 2023 - Day 1

On the other hand, Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a tough season so far, chalking up 14 wins from 29 matches and a semi-final run at the Qatar Open. He also reached the quaterfinals in Indian Wells, Rotterdam and Lyon.

The Canadian will enter the China Open on the back of a first-round exit at the US Open. He also competed at the 2023 Laver Cup and earned a valubale point in the doubles contest, helping Team Word secure the win against Team Europe.

Auger-Aliassime will be determined to find his best form at the China Open and finish the season on a strong note.

Holger Rune vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

The head-to-head between Rune and Auger-Aliassime currently stands at 1-1. Rune won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Paris Masters in straight sets.

Holger Rune vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune Felix Auger-Aliassime

Odds will be updated when available.

Holger Rune vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

2023 US Open - Day 1

The first-round clash between third seed Holger Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime promises to be a tightly-fought contest. While Rune is still working his way back to full fitness after a back injury, his tremendous fighting spirit and varied game could help him edge past the talented Canadian.

Both players possess powerful serves and groundstrokes that allow them to dictate play. But Rune's efficient backhand is a real weapon and the Dane uses it to great effect. His ability to slide and scramble around the court to retrieve shots also makes him tough to finish off for opponents.

Auger-Aliassime's game relies more on power and consistency from the baseline. However, his game could lack some variety against a change-up master like Rune. The Dane excels at dropping shots and slice to draw his opponent forward before unleashing his forehand. If he can disrupt Auger-Aliassime's rhythm in this manner, it may lead to increased unforced errors from the Canadian.

While both players will have their work cut out in long rallies, Rune's never-say-die attitude and recent win over Auger-Aliassime in Paris suggest he has the mental edge. As long as the back issue doesn't flare up, his all-court skills should be enough to see him through to the next round at the China Open.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets.