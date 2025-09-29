China Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Amanda Anisimova vs (13) Karolina Muchova

Date: September 30, 2025

Tournament: China Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Muchova preview

Anisimova in action at the 2025 China Open (Image Source: Getty)

Third-seed Amanda Anisimova will take on 13th-seed Karolina Muchova in the fourth round of the 2025 China Open on Tuesday, September 30. The winner will meet Jasmine Paolini or Marie Bouzkova in the quarterfinals.

Anisimova has enjoyed one of her best hard-court seasons this year. Despite facing a few early-round defeats, her title win in Qatar and the runner-up finish at the New York Major have elevated her status among the best on the tour.

At the China Open, Anisimova earned a first-round bye, following which she faced Katie Boulter in the second round. A couple of breaks each set were enough for the American to defeat her opponent, 6-1, 6-3. She had to dig deep on a tie-break to win the first set against Zhang Shuai in the third round, before securing a bagel in the second set to wrap up the match 7-6 (11), 6-0.

Meanwhile, Muchova has had a consistent run overall this season, with a 20-13 win-loss record. Among hardcourt events, her notable results include semifinal finishes in Linz and Dubai and a quarterfinal finish at the US Open.

Muchova carried on her decent form from New York to the WTA 1000 event in China, as the 13th-seed registered a comprehensive 6-2, 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea in the second round (after receiving a first-round bye). She led 4-2 against Paula Badosa in the third round, when her opponent retired citing an injury to her left thigh.

Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

The two players faced each other once before on the tour. In their third-round clash at the 2022 French Open, Muchova retired when Anisimova was leading 6-7(7), 6-2, 3-0.

Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karolina Muchova +135 Amanda Anisimova -175

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)

Amanda Anisimova vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Muchova at the 2025 China Open (Image Source: Getty)

Anisimova's Qatar Open title win was followed by back-to-back losses, where she committed 15 double faults, suggesting that the American tends to go careless after securing overwhelming victories. She must remain grounded and move beyond her US Open success to prevent a similar outcome.

Muchova's calm and composed approach has helped her stay consistent on the tour. The Czech showed great endurance during the US Open, winning four three-set matches in a row. Her all-court game and decisive trick shots have been effective in recent tournaments.

Although Anisimova is in better form, Muchova's superior experience should get her through this tough encounter. The longer the match gets, the slimmer the chances are for the less athletic American to get the win.

Pick: Muchova to win in three sets.

