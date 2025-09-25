China Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Katie Boulter preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Amanda Anisimova vs Katie Boulter

Date: September 26, 2025

Tournament: China Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Amanda Anisimova vs Katie Boulter preview

Amanda Anisimova will take on Katie Boulter in the second round of the China Open.

Anisimova will feel gutted not to win a Grand Slam this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Wimbledon and New York, she also clinched the title in Doha. The American also participated in the Cincinnati Open, but lost to Anna Kalinskaya in the third round.

Anisimova almost pulled off a flawless run in New York. She defeated Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka en route to the finals, but couldn't make her mark against Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian No. 1 outfoxed her in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(3).

Boulter in action at the 2025 China Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Katie Boulter has ground out some positive results this year. After a third-round exit in Indian Wells, she reached the quarterfinals in Nottingham and the last 16 in Cleveland. The Brit also participated in the US Open, but lost to Marta Kostyuk in the first round.

Boulter entered Beijing after one win and one loss in the BJK Cup Finals. She secured a remarkable three-set win over Hailey Baptiste in the first round, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. The 29-year-old will be eager to begin well against Anisimova.

Amanda Anisimova vs Katie Boulter head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Amanda Anisimova vs Katie Boulter odds

Amanda Anisimova vs Katie Boulter prediction

Anisimova in training at the 2025 China Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Anisimova has impressed onlookers with her powerful performances this year. The American has broken into the top five of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career. She's taken a bit of time after back-to-back losses in Grand Slam finals and will be raring to go in Beijing.

Boulter, on the contrary, has started well at multiple events, but can't navigate past higher-ranked opponents on tour. The Brit brings a lot of energy to the court and moves well, but needs a trick or two up her sleeve to win close matches. She won 66% of her first serve points, but also lost her serve four times against Baptiste.

No points for guessing that Anisimova will be a clear favorite to win. Boulter will test her in the China Open, but the American should be able to adapt quickly and enter the third round.

Pick: Anisimova to win in three sets.

