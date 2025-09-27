China Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova vs Zhang Shuai preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Amanda Anisimova vs Zhang Shuai

Date: September 28, 2025

Tournament: 2025 China Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Amanda Anisimova vs Zhang Shuai preview

In Picture: Anisimova in action (Getty)

Third seed Amanda Anisimova will face home favorite Zhang Shuai in the third round of the 2025 China Open.

Trending

Anisimova is having a breakthrough season in 2025 with an overall 40-16 win-loss record, including a 12-3 phase on grass courts, which saw the American player reach the finals of Wimbledon and Queens, along with which she also has won 20 of her 28 matches on hard courts, winning the Qatar Open, her maiden WTA 1000 title.

Aside from her title run in Doha, Anisimova's other notable hard-court results this year include a runner-up finish at the US Open, where she lost against Aryna Sabalenka in a close match, with the American player beginning her China Open campaign with a first-round bye, after which she won 6-1, 6-3 against Katie Boulter in the second round.

Zhang Shuai has a 25-10 win-loss record in the season, which includes her two ITF titles this season in Gifu and Nottingham, where she won against the likes of Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Harmony Tan in the respective finals.

Barring the hard-court titles at the ITF level, Zhang has not made it past the second round at any of the hard-court events on the main Tour, with the Chinese player beginning her campaign in Beijing with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Anastasia Zakharova in the first round, followed by by a 6-4, 6-2 win over 31st seed, Wang Xinyu in the second round.

Amanda Anisimova vs Zhang Shuai head-to-head

Anisimova has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Zhang, winning her only match 7-6 (4), 7-5 at Hiroshima back in 2018.

Amanda Anisimova vs Zhang Shuai odds

Player Name Moneyline Hnadicap Bets Total Games Amanda Anisimova -525 -1.5 (-185) Over 19.5 (-135) Zhang Shuai +350 +1.5 (+125) Under 19.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Amanda Anisimova vs Zhang Shuai prediction

Anisimova has reached four hard-court finals in her career, winning two titles on the surface, including the title in Doha this year, with the American also winning the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set, where she won against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the final.

Zhang has won three hard-court titles in her career so far, with her last hard-court title coming at the 2022 Lyon Open, where she won against Dayana Yastremska in the final. The Chinese player is also a two-time quarterfinalist at Beijing, reaching the last eight in 2016 and 2018.

Anisimova is the favorite to win the upcoming match as she won her only match against Zhang and is one of the most in-form players on the WTA Tour.

Pick- Anisimova to win in straight sets

