China Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Date: September 26, 2025

Tournament: China Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2025 China Open | Image Source: Getty

Second seed Coco Gauff will face off against unseeded Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round of the 2025 China Open in Beijing on Friday, September 26.

Gauff has had a good season so far, marked by her second Grand Slam win at the French Open, but consistency has still been an issue. Apart from that, she reached the finals in Madrid and Rome and the quarterfinals in Australia, Stuttgart, and Cincinnati.

The American will enter Beijing on the back of a disappointing fourth-round exit at the US Open to Naomi Osaka. There is a lot at stake for her, as she is the defending champion, having won the title last year against Karolina Muchova, and she will be aiming for a strong run.

Kamilla Rakhimova pictured at the 2025 China Open | Image3 Source: Getty

Meanwhile, compared to Gauff, Rakhimova’s season has been fairly unremarkable. She failed to get past the qualifying rounds in several key tournaments, with her only noteworthy performances coming at a WTA 125K in Paris and at Eastbourne, where she reached the quarterfinals in both events.

The Russian entered Beijing following a disappointing second-round exit at the US Open, along with early losses in Abierto Zapopan and Guadalajara. She kicked off her campaign with a solid 6-4, 6-1 win against Lucia Bronzetti in the first round.

Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two players, so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -1100

-6.5 (+100)

Under 18.5 (-118) Kamilla Rakhimova +600 +6.5 (-145)

Over 18.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova prediction

Gauff begins her China Open campaign with a second-round clash against Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova, and on paper, this is a favorable draw for the second seed.

Gauff’s speed, athletic defense, and ability to inject pace off both wings make her a tough matchup, especially in the early stages of a tournament. When her serve is clicking, she not only earns free points but also sets up her aggressive first-strike tennis to take command of rallies.

Rakhimova will aim to stay solid from the baseline and test Gauff’s consistency, but handling the American’s tempo and variety over the course of two sets is no easy task. Unless Gauff struggles with her serve or has an off day from the ground, the Russian’s chances appear slim.

If the defending champion finds her rhythm quickly and limits unforced errors, she should advance to the third round without too much resistance.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets

