China Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: Bianca Andreescu, Barbora Krejcikova & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 1 (Wednesday, September 24) of the China Open 2025 will get underway with the women's singles first-round matches. Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, along with two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova, headline the day's order of play.

Andreescu will begin her campaign in Beijing against qualifier Anna Bondar, while Krejcikova will take on Anna Blinkova. Former top 10 player Maria Sakkari will face World No. 45 Ashlyn Krueger in a tough opening-round assignment. McCartney Kessler, Hailey Baptiste, Peyton Stearns and Caroline Dolehide are some of the other Americans in the fray on Wednesday.

Home favorite Zhang Shuai will lead the charge for the Chinese contingent in action. The men's qualifying matches will also conclude on Wednesday, featuring the likes of David Goffin and Adrian Mannarino fighting for a spot in the main draw. On that note, here's a quick look at the schedule for Day 1 of the China Open 2025:

China Open 2025: Schedule for Day 1

Capital Group Diamond Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: McCartney Kessler vs (WC) Shi Han

Followed by: Ashlyn Krueger vs Maria Sakkari

Followed by: Barbora Krejcikova vs Anna Blinkova

Followed by: (Q) Anastasia Zakharova vs (WC) Zhang Shuai

Followed by: (Q) Anna Bondar vs (PR) Bianca Andreescu

Lotus Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Caroline Dolehide vs Sorana Cirstea

Followed by: Laura Siegemund vs (PR) Caty McNally

Followed by: (WC) Zhang Ruien vs Eva Lys

Followed by: Katie Boulter vs Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: Tatjana Maria vs Marie Bouzkova

Moon Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (PR) Anastasija Sevastova vs Kimberly Birrell

Followed by: Lucia Bronzetti vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Followed by: (Q) Priscilla Hon vs Viktorija Golubic

Followed by: (Q) Katie Volynets vs Peyton Stearns

The full schedule can be found here.

China Open 2025: Where to Watch

Maria Sakkari at the Guadalajara Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the China Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

China Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match across all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, with subsequent matches being played one after the other without a separate session. Here are the match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament:

Country Start time (All courts) USA, Canada September 23, 2025, 11:00 p.m. ET UK September 24, 2025, 4:00 a.m. BST India September 24, 2025, 8:30 a.m. IST

