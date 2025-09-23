China Open 2025 Schedule Day 1: Bianca Andreescu, Barbora Krejcikova & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 1 (Wednesday, September 24) of the China Open 2025 will get underway with the women's singles first-round matches. Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, along with two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova, headline the day's order of play.
Andreescu will begin her campaign in Beijing against qualifier Anna Bondar, while Krejcikova will take on Anna Blinkova. Former top 10 player Maria Sakkari will face World No. 45 Ashlyn Krueger in a tough opening-round assignment. McCartney Kessler, Hailey Baptiste, Peyton Stearns and Caroline Dolehide are some of the other Americans in the fray on Wednesday.
Home favorite Zhang Shuai will lead the charge for the Chinese contingent in action. The men's qualifying matches will also conclude on Wednesday, featuring the likes of David Goffin and Adrian Mannarino fighting for a spot in the main draw. On that note, here's a quick look at the schedule for Day 1 of the China Open 2025:
China Open 2025: Schedule for Day 1
Capital Group Diamond Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: McCartney Kessler vs (WC) Shi Han
Followed by: Ashlyn Krueger vs Maria Sakkari
Followed by: Barbora Krejcikova vs Anna Blinkova
Followed by: (Q) Anastasia Zakharova vs (WC) Zhang Shuai
Followed by: (Q) Anna Bondar vs (PR) Bianca Andreescu
Lotus Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Caroline Dolehide vs Sorana Cirstea
Followed by: Laura Siegemund vs (PR) Caty McNally
Followed by: (WC) Zhang Ruien vs Eva Lys
Followed by: Katie Boulter vs Hailey Baptiste
Followed by: Tatjana Maria vs Marie Bouzkova
Moon Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (PR) Anastasija Sevastova vs Kimberly Birrell
Followed by: Lucia Bronzetti vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Followed by: (Q) Priscilla Hon vs Viktorija Golubic
Followed by: (Q) Katie Volynets vs Peyton Stearns
The full schedule can be found here.
China Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the China Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
China Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match across all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, with subsequent matches being played one after the other without a separate session. Here are the match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament: